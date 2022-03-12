Plush Hotel unveils fresh experience in Abuja

Plush Hotel is one of the latest additions to the bursting hospitality market offerings of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It comes with a refreshing experience for both business and leisure travellers as well as the locals seeking to explore the best of hospitality services in a unique way. The uniqueness of the hotel no doubt is a creation of the vision of the promoter of the hotel, Peter Adejoh, one of Nigeria’s highly driven entrepreneurs, whose commitment is offering a premium life style hotel in the heart of Abuja.

The new hotel provides an elevated experience that speaks to the needs of today’s modern travellers, said Adejoh, as he explains his vision for the property: “What I find most important in hospitality is to create an experience that makes the guest feel special, it is the finer details that make the difference. ‘‘I have taste for excellence. And at Plush Hotel, we’ve been able to curate something that would satisfy the unique needs of our guests. ” With premium craftsmanship expressed through every detail, the rooms at Plush Hotel are the perfect combination of comfort and elegance.

All guestrooms come complete with an ensuite bathroom featuring a rainfall shower and bespoke toiletries. In-room features also include a smart TV with a satellite package, In-room safe, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. The guestrooms also boast of elegant furnishings, and personalised services. The modern design and artistic touches blend to create a distinctive and vibrant aesthetic. Of the 20 guestrooms, is an executive long-stay suite complete with fully-fitted kitchen, separate dining and lounge areas. “We want our guests to enjoy aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster a relaxing time at our hotel,” said the General Manager of the hotel, Queen Okafor. Stating further that: “We have worked diligently to ensure the hotel goes above and beyond to deliver a fresh, modern, and memorable experience.”

At the heart of Plush Hotel sits Carissa’s Restaurant and Lounge – a stylish hub that serves as a great social gathering place for both day and night. The contemporary décor and layout provide guests with a space to relax and collaborate with colleagues, friends, and family.

