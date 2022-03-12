Travel & Tourism

Plush Hotel unveils fresh experience in Abuja

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Plush Hotel is one of the latest additions to the bursting hospitality market offerings of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It comes with a refreshing experience for both business and leisure travellers as well as the locals seeking to explore the best of hospitality services in a unique way. The uniqueness of the hotel no doubt is a creation of the vision of the promoter of the hotel, Peter Adejoh, one of Nigeria’s highly driven entrepreneurs, whose commitment is offering a premium life style hotel in the heart of Abuja.

The new hotel provides an elevated experience that speaks to the needs of today’s modern travellers, said Adejoh, as he explains his vision for the property: “What I find most important in hospitality is to create an experience that makes the guest feel special, it is the finer details that make the difference. ‘‘I have taste for excellence. And at Plush Hotel, we’ve been able to curate something that would satisfy the unique needs of our guests. ” With premium craftsmanship expressed through every detail, the rooms at Plush Hotel are the perfect combination of comfort and elegance.

All guestrooms come complete with an ensuite bathroom featuring a rainfall shower and bespoke toiletries. In-room features also include a smart TV with a satellite package, In-room safe, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. The guestrooms also boast of elegant furnishings, and personalised services. The modern design and artistic touches blend to create a distinctive and vibrant aesthetic. Of the 20 guestrooms, is an executive long-stay suite complete with fully-fitted kitchen, separate dining and lounge areas. “We want our guests to enjoy aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster a relaxing time at our hotel,” said the General Manager of the hotel, Queen Okafor. Stating further that: “We have worked diligently to ensure the hotel goes above and beyond to deliver a fresh, modern, and memorable experience.”

At the heart of Plush Hotel sits Carissa’s Restaurant and Lounge – a stylish hub that serves as a great social gathering place for both day and night. The contemporary décor and layout provide guests with a space to relax and collaborate with colleagues, friends, and family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Radisson Hotel Group appoints Ramsey Rankoussi, others to drive Africa’s expansion

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As tourism business looks to restart following the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled strategic appointments to drive it renewed vision for expansion of its Africa’ operations. Ramsay Rankoussi is named the new head of development for Africa while Danile Trappler is the new senior director for development for sub […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR parleys NAHCO on Hajj operations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, has challenged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the importance of professional competence and certification in the effective handling of Hajj operations for Nigerian pilgrims as one of the conditional requirements by Authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi […]
Travel & Tourism

Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank swells choice offerings

Posted on Author Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Radisson Hotel Group has continued with the expansion of its Africa’s portfolio with the recent opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank. It is the first Radisson RED Hotel in South Africa’s Gauteng province and only the second to hit African soil following the first opened in Cape Town in 2017, at Oxford Parks. Book our […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica