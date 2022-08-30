PLWD: Sightsavers, others demand commitment to disability inclusion

As Nigeria prepares to join other parts of the world FOR this year’s Global Disability Summit, some frontline organisations like the Sightsavers and others have demanded that THE Nigerian government should show more commitment to disability inclusion and matters affecting the interest of People Living with Disability (PLWD).

Reports showed that many government agencies were yet to comply with the statutory five per cent employment window for those living with disabilities, while many have continued to suffer varying degrees of injustices.

Sightsavers Country Director in Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, yesterday in Abuja demanded that the Nigeria’s government needed to demonstrate more commitment to issues that affect people living with disability.

Isiyaku, who was represented at the press briefing by the organisation’s Principal Officer, Razak Adekoya, said the country needed to attend the global disability summit with a resounding scorecard on what it has done to promote disability inclusion.

According to him, the disability community in Nigeria has a lot of value to add to nation building and therefore must not be neglected. Earlier in his speech, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disability (NCPWD), James Lalu, stated that the country had made appreciable progress in addressing issues that affect persons with disability.

Lalu added that the commission would proudly attend the Global Disability Summit, to tell the world how much it had strengthened cooperation with the private sector in advancing disability inclusion in Nigeria.

Lalu explained that over the two years of the existence of NCPWD, the Nigerian government has been able to build a robust partnership with various organisations, especially with Sightsavers and many other organisations who have worked for the benefits of members of the community of persons with disability.

