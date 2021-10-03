Opinion

Plying harsh route to Igbo nation

Posted on Author Chuka Nnabuife Comment(0)

The journey from Lagos to Onitsha, Anambra State in South-East (East), Nigeria has not reached halfway but over 30 checkpoints have been crossed. All manner of security and law enforcement agents, from Police to the Army, Customs, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), revenue touts and task forces besieged the highway to bully road users especially, vehicles heading towards the East for money.

 

Along the route, scenes of people having security men stand in front of them with gun and watching them strip to their pants in the name of ‘searching’ as well as fully-loaded vehicles being unpacked as the armed men with pistols and rifles deep their hands into personal effects of the cornered travellers in the name of the ‘searching’ which usually ended in the victims paying more money under compulsion or getting arrested or booked if they ‘prove stubborn’.

 

Joining the usual intervals of bad spots on the roads, the result was a very slow and frustrating journey that lasted over 14 hours instead of about six hours. The Sunday morning mission that ordinarily should have been less encumbered, inclement weather and smoother turned so nightmarish that even the unbiased could note the nauseating impact of the checkpoints, rude cops and bad terrain.

 

As at the time the travellers who left Lagos at about 5: 15am got to Onitsha Bridgehead, on the boundary of Onitsha and Asaba, Delta State, late they had passed through 48 unfriendly security stops. Interestingly, 45 of such points were mounted in Ogun, Ondo and Edo states.

 

The difference in harsh conditions on the various parts of the route was very glaring. It was so conspicuous that it spurred discussion on the possible intent of whomever or whatever caused the many checks elsewhere and fewer somewhere.
“That tells how they want to punish the East and people heading for the East in some parts of Nigeria. They are doing this to extort our people and treat us like outcasts,” said one of the passengers, Okwy. “How do you reason this way, Okwy, a very educated man like you,” retorted his friend Joe.

 

Their banter stopped as they got to the soldiers after over 30 minutes of lulled traffic. Less than four minutes after crossing the army barricade they encountered a patrol team of over half a dozen FRSC officers who, like dozens of teams of cops and traffic marshals earlier in the long route asked for every imaginable document, barely short of requesting for the manufacturing certificate of the vehicle from the driver.

 

Less than one kilometre from that post some saucy policemen waved down the car. Okwy would have it no more.

 

His refusal to alight from the back seat where he sat tired and angry made the cops delay the vehicle for at least 15 minutes. Back in the cab after they released them, Okwy was livid. “You see what I have been saying?” he asked no one in particular. “They just want to show their power because they have guns and bullets bought for them with our money. They point guns at us and do anything they like – in our own country. Well, that is if this is still our country.”

At the last question, Joe, who seemed to have an unusual capacity to soak in all jolts and interruptions on the road, interjected: “Very soon you will come with your “There was a Country” discourse as if you are Chinua Achebe. Please, let there be peace in this motor. We already have more than enough stress by uniform people. Even women holding guns have taken advantage of us on this journey!

 

“You get me now! That’s just because you are heading to the East. Simple!” said Okwy. This attracted the participation of another commuter. The young lady said: “Bros, Okwy, forget that. This is not a gender issue.”

 

Nnabuife wrote from Awka, Anambra State

 

 

