PM Modi to visit the site of India bridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi district in India’s western state of Gujarat where a bridge collapse has killed more than a hundred people in one of the worst accidents in years.

The colonial-era bridge collapsed into the Machchu river on Sunday, days after it reopened after repairs, reports the BBC.

Search and rescue operations on the river resumed on Tuesday.

Nine people, including employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge, have been arrested.

The 230m (754ft) bridge on the Machchu river was built during British rule in the 19th Century.

The bridge was a major local tourist attraction – touted by the state’s tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel” – and reopened only last week after being shut for months for repairs.

Reports said that several hundred people were on the structure when it collapsed at around 18:40 India time (13:10 GMT) on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as people clung on to the wreckage, waiting for rescue teams to save them.

Some tried to swim to the banks of the river and managed to survive but many others were swept away by the fast-moving water.

The police on Monday said at least 141 people had been killed, but later revised that number to 135, without giving a reason for the updated toll.

Officials said that most of victims were women, children and elderly people.

On Monday, teams of disaster response workers and Indian military scoured the river in small boats, paddling through its muddy waters and the mangrove shrubs in search of the missing. Hundreds of locals too joined in the efforts, while distressed relatives searched for their loved ones.

By evening, the rescuers had managed to recover 134 bodies. Search operations were paused for the night but resumed on Tuesday, with platoons of rescuers reaching the spot early morning.

A police official present at the site told the BBC that they would continue the search until everyone was accounted for.

Gujarat is the home state of Modi, who said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy”. The state government has announced a day of mourning in the state on Wednesday.

Authorities have promised a full investigation after questions were raised about whether safety checks were done before the bridge was reopened.

Police say the nine people arrested are all associated with Oreva group, the firm contracted to maintain and operate the bridge.

They include two managers, two ticket clerks, two contractors and three security guards for negligence leading to the tragedy.

They are being investigated for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav said.

The firm has been accused of multiple lapses, including its alleged failure to get a fitness certificate from the municipality.

Oreva has not responded to questions about the collapse. Some are asking if top-level managers in the company will also be investigated.

The tragedy – the worst in the country in many years – has devastated the people of Morbi, a quaint little town known for its thriving ceramic industry.

On Monday, two main crematoriums in the city were running full, even as a search for survivors continued. In cases where entire families were wiped out in the accident, locals took it upon themselves to perform their last rites.

Meanwhile, several others were reportedly still missing on Tuesday.

Siddique, who went to see the bridge with his friend, says he has been looking for him since Sunday night.

“We were standing in the middle of the bridge when it broke. I clung on to a part of the broken bridge and somehow made my way out, but I don’t know where my friend is,” he says.

