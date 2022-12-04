Body & Soul

PMAN becomes landlord after 40 years

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has finally broken the over 40 years jinx of existing without her own property as the association lead by her President, Pretty Okafor have acquired a multi-million-naira Edifice in Lekki, Lagos to be used as corporate office.

This is part of the unions strategy for the ongoing biometric card registration drive being implemented in conjunction with Zenith Bank. The PMAN president maintained that the decision to acquire a property in highbrow Lekki is borne out of good business sense. According to him, it is to reposition and rebrand the union as well as bridge the gap between PMAN and the new generation artistes.

 

We consider it necessary to have a business office that is accessible to the artistes community and corporate sector in Nigeria. We want to ensure that musicians are receiving proper remunerations for their creative works both home and abroad.

 

Through the acquisition of this property, we are sending an important message to Nigerian musicians and the corporate sector that PMAN, the Nigerian music industry powerhouse, is back in business, he said. Okafor explained further that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PMAN deliberately chose Lekki for the new corporate office because it’s the new epicenter of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“You know, our former rented office was located in Ikeja but we decided to acquire our own property in Lekki. Its a deliberately decision we made because Lekki is the new hub for the Nigerian music industry. It is the hotbed for the new wave Afrobeats culture. Lekki is where the Gen Zers of Nigerian entertainment reside, he noted.

Describing the newly acquired corporate office as a fully detached 5-bedroom duplex, the PMAN boss revealed that it is equipped with different ultra-modern facilities including digital music library, Radio station, conference rooms, and VIP lounge among others.

The new PMAN headquarters will have different ultra-modern components including the presidents office, digital music library, conference rooms, VIP lounge, membership registration booth provided by Zenith Bank, and other necessary offices, Okafor disclosed.

 

