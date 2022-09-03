Arts & Entertainments

PMAN unveils national ID for members

The Performing Musicians of Nigeria (PMAN) has partnered with Zenith Bank to roll out the first biometric card for members of the association. The launch which coincided with the first National Executive Council (NEC) Convention of PMAN had in attendance the executive members of state chapters of PMAN as well as the Nigerian Copyright Commission, DG, John Aisen, Ruggedman, Sunny Neji, Zakky Azzay, representatives of the Nigerian Trade Conference and Zenith Bank. Speaking at the unveiling of the card, PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, explained that the cards, which would be issued to the first batch of registered members across the country, will serve many useful purposes, especially the financial and health wellbeing of the musicians and boosting digital literacy.

The PMAN president, who frowned at how Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) rip-off members in terms of royalties, assured that the biometrics will afford PMAN the opportunity to monitor the works of members across the globe and ensure that the right royalties are collected as members are now equipped to monitor their music against the prior practice of only the CMOs, who quote unverifiable figures as royalties due to the musicians. According to Ugochi Onyekwelu, representative of the bank, the biometric card will have the feel and look of PMAN and could be deployed the same way as payment card.

 

