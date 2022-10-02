PMAN Vs Telcos: Artistes battle for healthy share of royalties

For a number of musicians, getting 30 per cent in royalties said to be paid by telecommunications companies (Telcos) for use of their works can only be likened to working like the proverbial elephant and eating like an ant. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes about the seeming endless battles of Nigerian musicians to be adequately compensated for their works

The defunct Plantashun Boiz ignited a fire in him. Thrilled by the vocal prowess of a member of the group, Innocent Idibia, Victor Okunade, had aspired to hit the summit of music charts, grow to become a household name in Nigeria and beyond one day.

But that still exists in the realm of wish decades after. Before the R&B/hiphop group-Plantashun Boiz- won the hearts of a number of Nigerians, he only sang to himself in his parents’ living room and bedroom. But that stopped with, according him, success of the group’s debut album, Body and Soul, causing him to record his demo track.

And consistent with the practice among upcoming artistes of that era, he told Sunday Telegraph, that he begged to be featured at carnivals, campus shows, greased some palms at radio and television stations for the purposes of getting massive airplays.

This was in addition to liberally giving his blessings for his songs to be pirated at the Alaba International Market, Lagos State. But the fire of ambition in him would later die.

“I was inspired by the success of Plantashun Boiz then. Tuface actually gave me the push to hit the studios. I felt I could do what these guys were doing. So, I got a friend, Joshua, to start a group. But we later realised that we needed a huge financial support if we would achieve what we had planned for ourselves. Things were not working as planned so we just had to quit.” Unlike Okunade, Lekan Abbass is not giving up anytime soon.

Despite the challenges he encounters as an upcoming artist, he holds the belief that he could make good money from music streaming platforms and get a chance to be heard across the world – an opportunity Okunade said was not available to him over two decades ago. “It’s not really been easy for me. I face some challenges from producers looking down on me. Sometimes, I go to shows that I was officially invited to and won’t get a chance to perform and many more that I can’t remember.

But I do have some of my songs queued up for music streaming platforms. I was just planning on creating my own platform account. That’s the first thing. It gets me more streams and people can get to use my songs on other social media without stress like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram etc.”

Music streaming, industry stakeholders say, has made it easy for music made in Nigeria to travel beyond its shores and get discovered as it makes music more accessible and available to everyone anywhere globally.

Apart from being a medium for young but unknown artistes to gain fame and fortune, they say, it makes out-printrecordings of established artistes accessible to music lovers.

This is even as they argue that music streaming numbers and analytics assist in making data-based decisions,which would provide information on how well an artiste’s song is circulated and where , assistance on tour plans and important decisions on career growth. But there are concerns by industry players over how artistes are allegedly ripped off by Telcos. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the President of the Performing Musicians and Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, had alleged that apart from ring back tones, all the Telcos in Nigeria now run online television network and streaming platforms but lamented how Nigerian musicians get peanuts for their works from Telcos, stating that it was inappropriate for Telcos to hold on to 70 per cent of royalties generated from the sweat of artistes and give the proverbial goose that lay the golden egg a miserable 30 per cent.

He further stated that though streaming platforms “pay 100 per cent or 80 per cent because they are dealing with the artistes directly and that is called master right royalties”, the mechanical royalties and performance royalties are what Telcos allegedly steal from artistes.

“Let’s make it clearer. The digital royalties are not being paid to Nigerian artistes but these Telcos , digital stores like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok , YouTube , Google and the rest.

We loose billion of dollars every two years to these people because our laws refuse to support the recovery.” Earlier, the PMAN President had in a statement alleged that, “the painful thing is that our artistes are dying everyday from lack of proper medical care and financial resources, while the CEOs of the telecoms are stealing their money and spending it on lavish lifestyle.

It’s high time the Nigerian government put them in their place and help us collect all our “ROYALTIES IN ARREARS” from these mighty and heartless “TELCO GIANTS”. According to him, the Nigerian creative industry loses close to N15 trillion yearly to pirates and telcos, who allegedly manipulate Nigerian laws for their own selfish interests, deprive entertainers their royalties and the government their taxes.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets by a social crusader, Segun Awosanya, otherwise known Segalinks, he had condemned what he called a lopsided sharing ratio between telcos and artistes.

“Our artistes are being enslaved even with their fighting’s by the Telcos since regulation and accountability is an issue in the country. This is also part of Institutional Reform.

Kindly help sign the petition and let’s improve the lives of our Artistes. #RoyaltyRatio “Without Universal Institutional Reform, poverty and mental slavery will continue and Nigeria will keep borrowing against the surviving generation that got missed by SARS.

Sign and share the petition people, let’s revive our economy. #RoyaltyRatio “The time to act is now. Spread the word and kick out slavery from every sector of our economy. It’s time to begin recognizing and respecting intellectual rights. @RuggedyBaba @olamide_YBNL #RoyaltyRatio “There is a bright future for Nigeria across sectors of our economy, once we embrace and adopt Universal Institutional Reform. If we secure the lives of our citizenry, facilitate the ease of doing business and guarantee intellectual property rights. #RoyaltyRatio.

“The Creative process is complicated enough juggling Perception, Expression, & Conception, which depends critically on Feedback, Decision and Analysis only to be shortchanged by Telcos in a lopsided sharing formula. The Chain breaks Now. Sign! #AdHocHearingNov30 #RoyaltyRatio.”

Not just a Nigerian issue

Last year, the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) won the copyright infringement case it filed against three leading telecommunications companies -MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo -following what it called the failure of the telecom network to obtain user licenses for the performance of musical works to the public as well as facilitating music downloads via their various networks constituted copyright.

GHAMRO, according to myjoyonline, had requested for damages for breach of copyright and for the payment of 10 per cent copyright royalties on revenue generated from music downloads and uses/performance since 2012. However, the court presided over by Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, ordered the telcos to account for revenue generated from the public performances.

“The court also declared that where performing artistes have already assigned their rights in public performance to GHAMRO, the artistes themselves are not the proper persons to receive the royalties and no agreement will preclude the GHAMRO from commencing an action to recover the royalties due it.”

“In that respect, the court awarded a cost of ¢60,000 against each of the Telecom companies to GHAMRO,” a press release signed by GHAMRO’s Corporate Services Manager, Don Tsegah, read. In 2016, artistes in South Africa had accused local mobile operators of violating copyright laws.

According to a report in The City Press, popular musicians, DJ Cleo and Flavour N’abania had requested for sales data from MTN, Content Connect Africa (CCA) and Vodacom.

But the Composers Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso),had alleged that attempts to license and collect royalties from MTN and CCA had been met with constant rate disputes and an unwillingness to enter into licence agreements. Both mobile operators, however, denied any wrongdoing.

Kenyan artistes to get 52% in royalties, PMAN reacts

In what may be described as a major win for artistes, a bill sponsored by a member of Kenyan parliament, Ms Gladys Wanga, provides that artistes get 52 per cent of revenue generated from their ringback tones.

At the moment, the artistes are only entitled to 16 per cent of the revenue with telecommunication companies getting the Lion’s share of 52 per cent. Standard.com reports that the artistes expressed their support for the proposed revenue sharing formula, narrating their frustrations in getting their payments from Premium Rate Service Providers (PRSP).

According to the Bill, artistes will get 52 per cent of the revenue as well as an additional benefit of 9 per cent excise tax benefit. “The Bill proposes to repeal the provisions on take down notices and requirements, the role of ISPs and application for an injunction.

It is intended to remove the ambiguity in the role of the internet service provider,” states the Bill that is due for the Committee of the Whole House. Commenting, Pretty Okafor lamented Telcos alleged frustrated efforts by PMAN to get a better deal.

“It’s overdue in Nigeria because we started this since 2015 at the floor of the National Assembly but the Telcos used Money bags to stop the process . It was Gazetted already. And our proposal then was 70 per cent to the musicians and 30 per cent to the Network providers.”

Royalties for Musicians: COSON or MCSN?

The battle over who is legally responsible to collect royalties on behalf of musicians is one that has divided stakeholders in the industry for years.

The Copyright Society of Nigeria(COSON) and Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria(MCSN) have been locked in series of battles over who is legally responsible to act as a Collective Management Oganisation.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, President, MCSN, Orits Wiliki, said MCSN had got the approval of the Nigerian Copyright Commission to act as CMO, adding that multiple Supreme Court judge also reinstated the body as the only CMO.

“Our activities since we got our approval from the Nigeria Copyright Commission as well as our double Supreme Court Judgements reinstating our status have been that of humility in victory. We needed to do a lot of education to all user of music as well reach out to our licensees of the new dawn.

That exercise has now come to an end and is time to do the business. “The destructions we suffered for over 12 years couldn’t be fixed in a jiffy. Even our very properties like Computers and vital work documents were carted away by the NCC when they raided our offices.

So, it was starting afresh, hence the slow start. Even the propaganda by our rival copyright Society confusing users of work didn’t help matters and the users of music just needed anything they can hold on to as excuse for not paying. So, we needed to study all of these and come up with new strategies to confront these challenges.”

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Vincent Oyefeso, warned owners and users of music, corporate bodies and the public on the status of COSON, stating that certain principal officials of the company are being investigated for criminal infractions under the Copyright Act. It further added that anyone dealing with COSON as a CMO would be doing so at their own risk.

“The attention of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has been drawn to recent news reports contesting the statement made by Mr. Matthew. Ojo, Director and Head of the Commission’s Lagos Office, on its behalf concerning the approved Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in the music sector.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the only CMO with approval to operate as a CMO in music and sound recordings in Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of the Copyright Act (Cap C28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) is the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

“The approval earlier granted to the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) lapsed with effect from 19th May 2019 and it has not been renewed.

This position was upheld by the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/l/CS/425/2020 when the court ruled on 1st December 2021 that COSON was not entitled to the relief of an injunction to restrain the Commission from revoking its operating licence because the licence that it sought to preserve had lapsed.

“Although in line with the provisions of the Copyright Act and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisations) Regulations, 2007, COSON applied in 2019 for the renewal of its licence, it refused to comply with the terms stipulated by the Commission as the regulatory agency, including submission to an independent forensic audit of its accounts.

“It is an offence under sections 39(4) and (5) of the Copyright Act for any group of persons (including a corporate body) to purport to perform the duties of a CMO (also “Collecting Society”) without the approval of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

It follows therefore that COSON cannot lawfully perform the functions of a collecting society, including negotiating, granting licences, collecting and distributing royalties.

“The Commission is at this point not concerned with other issues bordering on internal governance or the corporate identity of COSON but it is aware of the order of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/274/2010 restraining COSON from using or continuing to use the name “Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd/Gte”, and that its appeal for a stay of execution of that judgment was denied by the same court on 24th of June 2020.

“However, this serves as notice to owners, users, corporate bodies and the public on the status of COSON and that certain principal officials of the company (by whatever name called) are being investigated for criminal infractions under the Copyright Act.

Therefore, anyone dealing with them as a CMO would be doing so at their own risk. Anyone that receives a demand for royalties from COSON or has any other information that may help the ongoing criminal investigation should please report to the nearest office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission for further action.

“The Commission is using this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to reforming the copyright system and ensuring that creators and owners of copyright benefit from their intellectual investment in the creative sector and that those entrusted with the administration of their rights are held accountable to acceptable standards of accountability and good governance.”

Meanwhile, efforts to get COSON to state its side of the story through its president, Tony Okoroji, proved abortive as calls and a message sent to him were not replied. But a statement issued by COSON’s General Counsel, Ms. Simi Wash-Pam, reads in part: “The recently announced so-called renewal of approval of MCSN by the NCC led by Mr. John Asein, is of little significance.

This is so because the maneuvering still cannot permit MCSN to legally license musical works or sound recordings not owned by it or which have not been placed in its repertoire by lawful proprietary assignments or by means of any reciprocal representation agreements lawfully entered into.”

Telcos keep mum

Efforts to get the Association of Telecommunications Companies (ATCON) to react to the allegations by PMAN hit a brick wall. In a chat with the President of ATCON, Mr Ikechukwu Nnamani, to get his reaction, Nnamani said: “Unfortunately I can’t comment much on what you have stated here because all your representation appears to be quoting all one entity in what is supposed to be a two party transaction- the Telcos and the Musicians.

It will be prudent you directly contact the key Telcos (MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9Mobile) for their position on this so the story is balanced.” Also, efforts to get reactions from MTN and Airtel yielded no result as of the time of filing this report.

Biometric Card to the rescue

The Biometric Card, which is in partnership with Zenith Bank at the first National Executive Council (NEC) convention held recently at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, PMAN launched a new biometric card, which it said will allow the artistes to be in the national and international database of musicians and provide digital access on how to monitor their royalties.

“Firstly, this will allow the artistes to be in the national and international database of musicians: we created the first database for musicians in Africa.

So, this will allow them to have digital access to musicians around the world, digital access on how to monitor their royalties, so that the Collective Management Organization (CMO) will not cheat them again; access on how to monetise their digital right that will enable them collect their money directly in dollar and it will also give them life insurance cover, pension for an artiste who is over 65 years.

This will also give them embassy and legal assistance. Artistes of Nigerian origin but not based in the country can also register but those in Nigeria must register in their branch physically and get their ATM.”

Speaking further on what musicians stand to gain, Okafor told Sunday Telegraph that, “Artists and musicians can monitor their works now with gocreateafrica that is also connected to the PMAN biometric and with that, they will have accurate numbers of time and when their works were played ,used on sold on a particular network.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...