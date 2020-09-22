PMB achievements: Friends, supporters to lead nationwide publicity outreaches on President’s efforts in security, developmental projects

…. Says time to blow his trumpet

The Coalition of Buhari Supporters and Friends (CBSF) says it would defend the modest achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in peaceful outreaches across the country.

While acknowledging that the president’s feats in security, anti-corruption and social investment schemes speaks for itself, the group said it is time to blow his trumpet owing to activities of the naysayers and the peddlers of falsehood.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, Director Publicity, Comrade Abe Kolawole said propagandist have gone to town to twist the narratives, hence the need to set the records straight.

In the area of insecurity, it said not a single Boko Haram attack has taken place in the Federal Capital Territory or its environs in the last five years thanks to President Buhari and his security chiefs.

The group noted that troops are motivated more than ever before with well-improved welfare packages, modern ammunition and strategies.

” There has not been a single Boko Haram attack in Abuja or its environs in 5 years. We should not forget how festive days were days of trepidation in those days. When on Easter Sallah or Christmas days, many Nigerians had to celebrate in fear of some attack somewhere,” Kolawole said.

“It did not come by chance but by the deliberate effort of the Buhari government to restore peace and security to Nigeria as promised in his campaigns. The appointment of core brilliant professionals as service chiefs was a well-calculated strategy in winning this battle. Under the quality leadership of the Chief of Army Staff COAS Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, the Nigerian Army has witnessed the great transformation. Troops’ welfare has been prioritised and the resultant effect is the boost in morale, which perhaps translated to the victory on the battlefield.

” The Nigerian military did not only recover all the local government under Boko Haram control but decimated the terror group and sent them parking to the fringes. Out of the 6 North Eastern States, 5 have already been completely liberated from Boko haram hold except Borno which the government is sorting out in cooperation with the leaders of the State.

” Recent assessment reports by independent groups have confirmed improvements across the North West and north-central region of the country. The return of peace to all northeastern states plus dealing with the complicated issues in Borno calls for accolades for the government”.

The group added that the president has stabilized the economy despite the continuous deepening of the oil prices.

It also listed the National Social Investment Programmes including the N-Power scheme as a major achievement of the current administration.

“Hundreds of thousands of graduates were engaged in the NPOWER program and paid 30,000 Naira stipend a month for several years. This is unprecedented in the history of our country. Some past governments would never dare do that because they would naturally prefer to use the money to award phoney contracts that will be well padded and ensure the money returns back to their pockets, not the Buhari government, President Buhari made sure the money went to ordinary Nigerians,” the group added.

“The school feeding program has been a success in almost all states of the federation, with tens of millions of school pupils being fed daily. The multiplier effect on the local economy is huge, the local farmers, the food vendors cooking etc. So far over 500b Naira has been expended on different types of social intervention programs across the country”.

On corruption, it said that the ” courage to implement the Treasury Single Account has helped tremendously to curb the revenue leakage corruption”.

Going further, the group said the “EFCC, ICPC, code of conduct bureau, Presidential advisory committee against corruption PACAC and other agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of tackling corruption have been allowed free hands to work without caring whose ox is gored”.

On agriculture, the PMB friends and supporters noted that the Anchor Borrowers Program has helped farmers with the much-needed capital to invest in equipment and other resources needed for expansion and growth in the sector. . “Today the Nigerian market is dominated by local rice. At the moment the country is close to food security in rice, beans, millet, maize and many other grains,” it revealed.

For these reasons and others, the group vowed to rally its members across all the states of the federation to show its support for the ruling government

