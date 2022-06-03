PMB, APC and Nigeria’s 7-year backward march

F ollowing the victory of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, the latter has been on the driving wheel of Nigeria for seven years. There was neither pomp nor pageantry to mark the anniversary on 29th May, 2022.

The All Progressives Congress presidency led by President Muhammadu Buhari had no reasonable achievements to flaunt even after being in power for 84 months! The quietude which pervaded the celebration week was deafening. The news of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties’ respective presidential conventions, the political fireworks of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirants and Sen. Rochas Okorocha’s dramatic rumpus with the incurably oscillating Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, dominated media spaces in the seventh anniversary week and dwarfed the anniversary.

Save for sponsored patrician and academic essays on media platforms, the Federal Government, for reasons bordering on lack of verifiable achievements, simply wished away the all-important anniversary. However, the ordinary Nigerian masses who wear the shoe of PMB’s administration know where it pinches them. For them, the indices of development of any administration are misplaced when they reside only in the abstraction of policy figures or statistics without correlating impacts on the daily lives of the ordinary man in the street.

Nigerian masses have not forgotten how Retired General Buhari and the APC presidential campaign team regaled them with promises of reviving the economy and strengthening the naira to match the dollar; ending insecurity within the first quarter of the administration; reviving the educational sector; reviving the health sector to end medical tourism; strengthening the petroleum sector to make our refineries work, build new refineries and reduce pump prices of fuel to forty naira per litre; and ending corruption in Nigeria; et cetera.

President Buhari swayed the Nigerian electorate with four cardinal promises which have been enumerated above. Using conventional templates to assess the performances of President Buhari’s administration, it is obvious that the Nigerian economy has nosedived within these seven years. Unemployment among the youths has risen to breaking point in Nigeria.

With lack of basic public utilities like power supply, good roads etc., which has forced industries and investors to relocate to neighbouring West African countries like Ghana, the private sector in Nigeria has become a conglomerate of importers of finished products. This in turn has reduced Nigeria from a productive to a consuming nation where the vast natural raw materials endowments of the country are round tripped into the country as finished products which the masses who have no local alternative buy at high costs.

The result is that job-hunting Nigerian youths die in scores in the wilderness of Agadez and in Arab slave camps across the globe. Others serve as raw materials for the rampaging insurgents who rule Nigerian roads, railways and appurtenances to the airways.

Governments allegedly pay ransom to bandits instead of fighting them. The management of the social investment programmes of the Buhari administration has allegedly rendered the programmes vulnerable to corruption through physical distribution of cash and by using the hand-outs for political campaigns like we saw the Vice President and other officials do in the days ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The petroleum sector where PMB presides as minister is not different. That Nigeria still imports fuel is a summary proof that our refineries are not working. Fuel subsidy regime which PMB and his All Progressives Congress fought vehemently during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration has gained traction under PMB’s watch. To crown the disappointment of Nigerians in this sector, the pump price of premium motor spirit has been increased and is sold at N165 per litre while diesel and kerosene which prices have become indeterminate are largely unavailable in open markets.

While the health sector has continued to rot with patients compelled to provide consumables like hand gloves, cotton wool, bandages and drugs in health facilities including those in tertiary category, PMB, officials of his government and their respective families have continued to depend on medical tourism for their health needs.

Workers in the health sector have also been on and off industrial actions due to poor condition of service. That this has led to brain drain which populates foreign hospitals with our best medics is the saddest commentary on the Nigerian health sector. In the seven years of Buhari’s administration, the corruption war has been politicized with the anti-graft agencies especially the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly reduced to mere political attack dogs used to rein in members for APC.

To confirm this, a former APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, shocked the world when, while receiving decampees with corruption cases, in an APC presidential campaign rally, stated that: “Once you join APC, your sins are forgiven”! Thereafter, many elected public office-holders, especially governors, with corruption cases joined APC. True to Oshiomhole’s alleged remarks, the corruption charges of those decampees fizzled out. In fact, in vox pops on the seven years of Buhari’s administration, the ordinary Nigerian masses have been recounting their woes. For them, it has been a seven years of backward march.

