PMB appoints Amokachi special assistant, sports

Former Super Eagles striker and Nigerian Football Ambassador Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the Special Assistant on Sports to President Mohammadu Buhari. According to his letter of appointment dated August 17th 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha , stated ” I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari , President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”

As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters. The Former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador. Although a ceremonial role, as Ambassador he is expected to mentor youngsters. Amokachi aka Da Bull began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football club of Kaduna, played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

