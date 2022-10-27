PMB flags off Torch for Delta 2022 Sports Festival

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the Torch of Unity towards the forthcoming 21st National Sports Festival, tagged “Delta 2022”. At the ceremony which took place on Wednesday (yesterday) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President expressed his delight over the forthcoming Festival which he described as the engine room for producing great champions that will represent the country at International Competitions.

He stated that all outstanding stars that have written the name of the country in gold were born out of the National Sports Festival which clearly shows that the resources the government is investing in sporting activities are not a waste.

Represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the President commended the Main Organising Committee as well as the Local Organising Committee for their commitment and doggedness towards ensuring the successful hosting of the games. While reiterating his administration’s commitment to the development of sports in the country, he explained that sports has remained a unifying platform for Nigerians and as such, government will continue to invest in it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...