PMB v National Assembly: Nigerians as the proverbial grass

I n Nigeria, a popular saying states that when two elephants fight, the grass suffers. Here, the grass is presented not only as an object of subordinate importance, but also as an object whose importance is subject to private expediencies. This scenario aptly captures the way the collective interests of Nigerians have been handled over the years by those who wield state apparatuses on behalf of Nigerians. From the presidency through the governors to the local government chairmen, the story is the same.

The collective interests of the country represented by Nigerian masses are not priorities. Rather, they are subordinate. What comes as priority have always been the personal interests or considerations of those who hold public offices. This is the bane of the Nigerian nation!

The handling of the Electoral Act Amendments by both the National Assembly and the presidency is the subject- matter of this piece. For long, Nigerians have yearned for inclusion of direct primaries, biometric accreditation, and electronic transmission of results, electronic voting and independent candidacy clauses in the electoral act.

In fact, some of those clauses like biometric or electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of election results were life-savers which had capacities to prevent the violence and deaths which have been recorded in manual accreditations and manual transmission of election results in the Nigerian electoral system in the past. Nigerians have lost count of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other citizens who were killed at accreditation and results transmission points while serving as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ad-hoc staff during elections. Yet, the requests for biometric accreditation and electronic transmission of election results were ignored by the National Assembly for over a decade and even after they provided funds for INEC to procure equipment and gadgets for card readers and electronic transmission of election results.

The requests for indirect primaries by the Nigerian masses that had been successfully emasculated from the political system by state governors and political godfathers through the indirect primaries also fell on deaf ears. During the making of the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill when the private interests of the National Assembly members were threatened by the private interests of second term governors, the National Assembly members included the direct primaries clause, the biometrics accreditation or BVAS clause and the electronic transmission of election results clause. It suffices that the inclusion of those clauses into the Electoral Act were approved by the members of the National Assembly primarily to protect their chances of retaining their positions because in the current Nigerian political tradition where governors retire into the National Assembly, they needed to curb the political influences of the governors. The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) mounted stiff campaigns and lobbies against that Electoral Act Amendment Bill, advising President Buhari not to assent to it.

The president threw the bill back to the National Assembly asking for inclusion of indirect primaries clause. This, the federal legislature did before the president grudgingly assented to the bill requesting thereafter for further amendment of the Electoral Act to permit government or political appointees to vote in political party congresses, conventions and primaries.

The president’s request was rejected by the National Assembly because it would boost the opportunities of the governors and others in various executive arms of government whose interests were conflicting with the legislators. A suit was filed in the Federal High Court subjecting that contentious clause of the Electoral Act to judicial scrutiny.

The judge who accorded accelerated hearing to the suit set aside the clause for allegedly being inconsistent with the provisions of the Nigerian constitution. The National Assembly promptly appealed the judgement. Driven by their respective obsessions to protect their respective interests, a clause, section 84(8) which further suffocated the poorly ventilated Nigerian democracy was mistakenly included in the Electoral Act by the federal legislators. Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022, requires that delegates to vote at indirect primaries and national conventions of political parties to elect candidates for elections shall be those democratically elected for that purpose only.

The National Assembly on noticing this error in the Electoral Act owned it up and enacted an amendment bill to correct the error and ventilate the Nigerian democracy to make it more participatory, but President Muhammadu Buhari withheld his assent to the bill. Given this provision and the fact that Nigeria has no room for independent candidacy, there are many state constituencies in the country where as few as 15 persons decide who would represent them.

In a state like Bayelsa, only 333 persons would determine who would become their governor; while less than 3500 persons would determine who would become the president of Nigeria through either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Nigeria, as we know, has a population estimate of 200 million people! President Buhari’s failure to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to ventilate the democratic space for Nigerian masses’ participation smacks of insensitivity to the desire of Nigerians. Obviously, in the ‘fight’ between PMB and the Nigerian legislature, the masses (grass) suffer!

 

Our Reporters

