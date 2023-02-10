PMB: When continuity is repulsive

The recent assurance given to Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “will continue from where I [PMB] stop” has elicited a flurry of reactions from Nigerians. Like Ndi-Igbo of southeast Nigeria often say: When an enterprise yields good profit, it will be continued! President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement has given many people cause to recall his campaign promises and how far he has kept them.

Buhari promised to fast track restoration of security of lives and property; economic revival and strengthening of the naira; eradication of corruption; job creation; repairs and resuscitation of all refineries in Nigeria to optimum capacity; and banning of government officials from medical tourism. Others were: generation of 20,000 megawatts of electricity in the first four years; creation of three million jobs; diversification of the Nigerian economy; construction of 3,000 kilometres of super highway; revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Industry and so on.

These attractive promises which were couched in solemn words and served Nigerians in sonorous lullabies swayed the electorate to heap their votes on President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. When the results of the elections were announced in 2015, many walked from one end of Nigeria to the other buoyed by the anticipation that the country was set on a trajectory of development with chains of opportunities for the masses.

The Buhari presidency has lasted for 93 months with less than three more months to go. With unemployment and poverty hitting an all-time high and resulting in the ‘japa syndrome’ in Nigeria; the collapse of the education system where universities were locked for eight months while children of government officials, including the president studied in foreign universities; and the escala-tion of insecurity to all parts of the country such that in Katsina and other northern states, funds are appropriated to appease insurgents, it is obvious that President Buhari and APC have failed Nigerians. The current 5,600 megawatts of power is still a far cry from the promised 20,000 megawatts in four years. In the health sector, President Buhari demonstrated classical breach of his promises.

The health sector has collapsed resulting in medical tourism for the ruling class. President Muhammadu Buhari has lived in foreign hospitals for a cumulatively substantial period of his administration. This made Buhari to run his administration by proxy. Corruption peaked during Buhari’s administration with crude oil theft by government officials while the anti-corruption war was reduced to a mere programme of political proselytizing for the APC. According to Adams Oshiomhole: “If you join APC, your sins [corruption cases] shall be forgiven”. Even repatriated stolen funds have been re-stolen by operatives of anti-graft agencies.

Rule of law and independence of the judiciary were subjects of political expediency under Buhari. The dethronement of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen and the punitive transfer of the judges who ordered the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu were brazen. Buhari took nepotism to an all-time high via the concentration of commands of the security sector in a section of the country contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian constitution. Beyond utopian economic data which often sound more spiritual than real, the Nigerian economy has totally collapsed with the naira exchanging for roughly 800 to one dollar.

The current naira re-design has further crippled Nigerian masses who cannot access their funds as banks hoard the new notes which they sell at high profit margins to the rich. Apart from the so-called members of the Aso Rock cabals and government officials, their families, friends and cronies, it is difficult to find instances where the eight-year Buhari administration has profited the ordinary Nigerians.

The plea of Buhari/APC apologists that recessions, low prices of crude oil and COVID 19 pandemic were responsible for the abysmal performance of Buhari do not suffice because the rule of law, anti-corruption war, accountability, independence of the judiciary, fair play, inclusiveness which were non-fiscal programmes did not fare better. Given Buhari’s health challenges which rendered his presidency largely proxy, he was expected to recuse himself from the 2019 presidential election on health grounds. Pundits therefore see Buhari’s offer of himself for second term in 2019 as a wilful conspiracy with the ‘cabals’ against Nigeria and Nigerians.

President Buhari’s promise that Tinubu will continue from where he stops is largely seen as a de-marketing strategy by a section of the ruling party which has been accusing the president of not supporting Tinubu. Buhari’s new ringtone in the APC campaign was a product of pressures from APC governors who wanted Buhari to change his avowed neutral stand in the 2023 election. Buhari, an unwilling horse, might have decided to stir the water instead of drink from it. Yes because the foregoing review of the plight of Nigerians under the Buhari presidency which even Tinubu has criticised makes the promise of its continuity scary and repulsive.

If an ailing Tinubu becomes president, he may not even cope with the ‘strides’ of Buhari. The Nigerian electorate has been put on sufficient notice by the president. The ball is on the court of the electorate to choose between the continuity of what they are passing through and a new order!

