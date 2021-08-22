PMF President berates Okotie, CAN, PFN

…says T.B Joshua was a Saint

The President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum, an umbrella body of younger generation of General Overseers in Nigeria, Bishop Chidi Anthony, has described the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, as a servant of God who exemplified the life of Christ during his life time.

Bishop Anthony, who is also the General Overseer of Kings in Christ Church International Ministries, also berated the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigerian (PFN) and the older generation of Christian leaders, for not playing their fatherly roles but always abandoned younger Christian leaders whenever they are facing challenges in ministry.

The PMF president also took a swipe at fellow men and women in the collars, who singled out T.B Joshua, branding the late televangelist as a wizard, pointing out that Joshua actually lived a more Christlike life during his ministry on earth. Bishop Anthony raised the concerns in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph in Lagos, yesterday. He said: “I belong to PFN. But we decided to form PMF because the PFN and CAN are not living up to expectations. They do not carry member churches along in the sense that, if any member has challenges, they will abandon the person to suffer alone. “So, we resolved to form PMF to help ourselves since CAN and PFN cannot help us.

We have cases where pastors had problems and PFN and CAN did not intervene. In fact, the so called religious fathers have failed us.” The PMF president condemned what he described as CAN and PFN rejection of T.B Joshua even in death saying: “You could see what happened during the death and burial of T. B. Joshua. They did not show up or feel concerned. How can one explain that kind of attitude towards someone they should actually see as one of them? It is so bad and condemnable.” He continued: “For me, the late T.B.Joshua was a saint during his lifetime. If one wants to know about the life of Jesus Christ, the person should look at T.B. Joshua. He lived Christlike life. I do not want to know where his power came from and whether or not he is serving a living God. But based on what we saw, he lived like Christ.” Responding to a recent critic of the late Prophet by the founder of Household of God Church, Pastor Chris Okotie, the PMF President said: “Now, let me shock you, most pastors said Prophet Joshua was a wizard, right? Find out, you will see that many of those who said so have married three wives; and their wives will complete four very soon. “But T. B. Joshua, who was labeled a wizard, had one wife and lived with her till death. They accusers of Joshua have mansions and estates, but T.B. Joshua did not have a house in home town.” “He had no mansion in Lagos. Was he not buried in his church in Lagos? Have you seen where he gave out things to people? He never bothered whether one is a Christian, Muslim or traditionalist. He carried everybody along and saw all as one. “That was the real spirit of a true Man of God Obviously he lived a life of selflessness, generosity and practical example of Christ. He touched lives in many ways, which those who called him names have not done, and will not do.” Bishop Anthony dismissed the critics as unholy display of enviousness saying: “Otherwise they would not be calling Joshua names he did not deserve.” “Though a lot of them criticised the servant of God, but late T.B.Joshua actually made indelible impact. He touched the lives of many positively, in Nigeria and the world at large; when we talk about true Christianity, T.B Joshua made more positive marks than most of his critics,” the PMF president said.

