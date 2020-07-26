PMF seeks presidential intervention to save ailing Bishop Anwuzie

The Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), a college of Bishops across all the states of Nigeria, has sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari; in a desperate move to secure presidential assistance to save the life of Bishop Patrick Anwuzia of Zoe Ministries.

PMF National President, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, who made the appeal on behalf of the bishops during an exclusive interview with our correspondent, explained that Bishop Anwuzia is currently down with liver and kidney failure.

According to the Archbishop, Nwuzia has been languishing in an undisclosed hospital in the country for months. “All attempts to get him treated locally has failed; and there is need for urgent liver transplant abroad but huge amount of money is required for medical treatment.”

He also noted that the closure of international flights across the globe due to the Coronavirus pandemic posed another challenge to any attempt to fly Anwuzia abroad for medical treatment.

Hence, the PMF President specifically appealed to Presidet Buhari to help facility the ailing minister’s medical trip abroad.

His word: “The PMF wishes to humbly appeal to our dear President and father to save Pastor Anwuzia life by facilitating his medical trip abroad. I know that President Muhammadu Buhari is a loving father who is passionate about the wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

The PMF President also called on Christian and Nigerians in general to lend a helping hand; and save the life of the ailing servant of God.

He disclosed that members of the PMF family have already began to source for funds in preparation for the kidney transplant abroad.

“But several millions of Naira would be required;that’s why we want Nigerians to show some love to Pastor Anwuzia,” he appealed.

Back in the 90s, ZEO Ministry under the charismatic leadership of Pastor Patrick Anwuzia, ignited pleasant shock in Nigeria’s the Christian community; the ministry was everywhere, in the air, newspapers, Television houses.

But not too long, the flamboyance that characterized Bishop Anwuzia’s person began to fade into oblivion; and his ministry began to dissipate.

ZOE Ministry, with bubbling branches all over Nigeria, began to experience a decline in membership, some branches began to fold up until the reign of ZEO Ministries Worldwide ebbed away.

Like this: Like Loading...