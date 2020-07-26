Faith

PMF seeks presidential intervention to save ailing Bishop Anwuzie

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

The Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), a college of Bishops across all the states of Nigeria, has sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari; in a desperate move to secure presidential assistance to save the life of Bishop Patrick Anwuzia of Zoe Ministries.

 

PMF National President, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, who made the appeal on behalf of the bishops during an exclusive interview with our correspondent, explained that Bishop Anwuzia is currently down with liver and kidney failure.

 

According to the Archbishop, Nwuzia has been languishing in an undisclosed hospital in the country for months. “All attempts to get him treated locally has failed; and there is need for urgent liver transplant abroad but huge amount of money is required for medical treatment.”

 

He also noted that the closure of international flights across the globe due to the Coronavirus pandemic posed another challenge to any attempt to fly Anwuzia abroad for medical treatment.

 

Hence, the PMF President specifically appealed to Presidet Buhari to help facility the ailing minister’s medical trip abroad.

 

His word: “The PMF wishes to humbly appeal to our dear President and father to save Pastor Anwuzia life by facilitating his medical trip abroad. I know that President Muhammadu Buhari is a loving father who is passionate about the wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

 

The PMF President also called on Christian and Nigerians in general to lend a helping hand; and save the life of the ailing servant of God.

 

He disclosed that members of the PMF family have already began to source for funds in preparation for the kidney transplant abroad.

 

“But several millions of Naira would be required;that’s why we want Nigerians to show some love to Pastor Anwuzia,” he appealed.

 

Back in the 90s, ZEO Ministry under the charismatic leadership of Pastor Patrick Anwuzia, ignited pleasant shock in Nigeria’s the Christian community; the ministry was everywhere, in the air, newspapers, Television houses.

 

But not too long, the flamboyance that characterized Bishop Anwuzia’s person began to fade into oblivion; and his ministry began to dissipate.

 

ZOE Ministry, with bubbling branches all over Nigeria, began to experience a decline in membership, some branches began to fold up until the reign of ZEO Ministries Worldwide ebbed away.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

EFCC probe: Nigeria is dangerously adrift –Okogie

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, has expressed concern over the state of Nigeria saying “It is one that increases anxiety.”   Okogie, who was reacting to probe of top officials of the nation’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), lamented that Nigeria […]
Faith

Governor warns churches against COVID-19 outbreak

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The governor of West Virginia — a Republican — is warning Christians after 75 new cases of the coronavirus have been tracked back to churches in seven counties. “We’ve absolutely got to stay on top of this with all in us,” Gov. Jim Justice (R) said during a press briefing Monday. “Please know that the […]
Faith

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A postle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years.     Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: