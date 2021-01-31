Business

PMI: Manufacturers reduce purchases as inflation soars

Contrary to expectations that manufacturers would buy more stocks during inflation, data from the December 2020 Purchasing Managers’ Index have indicated that manufacturers bought less stock than the previous month even as the inflation figure rose higher.

 

A research by Alex Raji that used CBN data from 1981 to 2011 established that increase in inflation leads to increase in manufacturing output.

 

He claimed that inflation creates uncertainties because of the rising prices of raw materials, adding that as these prices rise, companies try and get ahead by accelerating their purchasing and building up inventory.

 

But the Purchasing Managers’ Index for December 2020 showed a contrary picture. The PMI, generated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, is an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors.

 

It consists of a diffusion index that summarizes whether market conditions, as viewed by purchasing managers, are expanding, staying the same, or contracting. While explaining the purpose of the PMI, a professor of economics at the University of Uyo, Leo Ukpong  said when business is good, manufacturers tend to buy more stocks but when situations are not favourable, they buy less, and the volume of purchase is captured in the PMI.

 

The PMI for December 2020 showed that manufacturers purchased less stock in December than in November of the same year. The index witnessed a contraction, as it stood at 49.6 index points from 50.2 index points recorded in November 2020.

 

The low PMI figure is an indication that manufacturers in Nigeria did not take advantage of the increase in inflation from 14.23 per cent in October to 14.89 per cent in November. Our correspondent gathered that contrary to this theory, however, manufacturers cut back on purchases during the December 2020 period.

 

Confirming this, the economic analyst at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Ambrose Oruche, explained that the prevailing inflation in the country was not the type that inspired stocking of inventory.

 

He said, for instance, if a manufacturer buys a product for N10 a unit to sell for N20, he sells and then goes back to buy stock, discovers the stock has now increased to N80 per unit, he will either have to borrow money to make up or reduce quality to be able to sell and cover his investment.“

 

“The prevailing inflation is not demand push but cost push. It does not encourage inventory collection because things get more expensive every day.

 

“You are also aware that manufacturers have been having challenges accessing dollars for a while now. So it is not possible for them to keep piling up inventory.”

 

The situation may be a pointer to why there is sluggish growth in the manufacturing sector.

