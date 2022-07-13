PMS Crisis: 15 vessels arrive ports with N42.9bn worth of product

As the fuel situation in the country is getting worse by the day, 15 vessels with N42.9 billion worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, have arrived Lagos, Warri and Calabar ports. The vessels ferrying about 260,000 tonnes (260million litres) of the product are currently congesting berthing space at the ports, according to some ship owners. In recent weeks, some locations in the country have been experiencing artificial fuel scarcity, leading to astronomical increase in price from the regulated N165 per litre to as much as between N180 and N200 per litre. Although sole importer of the product, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, has often assured motorists of product availability, and also warned marketers to sell at the official price, the situation has remained the same especially in Lagos and Abuja where there have been queues for weeks. Findings revealed that ships with the cargoes are being delayed unnecessarily at the ports because of poor documentation procedures. At the Bulk Oil Plant (BOP), Lagos Port, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that two vessels have ar-tonnes and Ayodeji, 15,000 tonnes. At Warri Port, 125,000 tonnes are expected to be offloaded this week if they are not delayed. The ships include: Matrix with S. 15,000tonnes; SL Aremu,15,000tonnes; Diddi, 15,000 tonnes; ST Zeezee, 15,000tonnes; Mosunmola, 20,000tonnes; Matrix Pride, 15,000 tonnes; Keonamex Victory, 15,000tonnes and ST Ilhaam, 15,000tonnes
