PMS Crisis: Finding solutions to incessant scarcity

Oil experts proffer solutions to recurring petrol scarcity, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The recurring scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, has become a source of worry to many Nigerians. It has not only negatively affected socio-economic activities and businesses, it has also unleashed untold hardship on the people.

Some stakeholders, therefore, suggested possible solutions to the anomaly.

Marketers

The President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo, called for the decentralisation of the distribution of petrol to the five zones of the association to address the recurring fuel scarcity in Nigeria. Reacting to the current petrol scarcity, he claimed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had enough stock of petrol but alleged that about 80 per cent of NNPCL’s depots have been vandalised.

He said the product was now being sent to private depot owners who, because of incurred costs, sell the product at a high price to marketers who have no option but to sell above government recommended price so as to recoup their investments and make some profit.

He expressed the hope that as the Port Harcourt refinery comes on stream next year, as the Federal Government promised, and Dangote Refinery starts operations next year, as expected, Nigeria would have the capacity to meet its local demand for petroleum products. He added that such development would end the incessant fuel scarcity, long queues, sufferings and socio-economic losses. Okoronkwo said: “This product, PMS, is the product that the government is still paying subsidy.

That is to say that government brings in NNPC. And when this product is brought, remember nearly all the NNPC depots are not working because of vandalism. Over 80 per cent of NNPC depots are not working. “We have at least 21. Most of them are not working. When they bring in the products, they now begin to put in private depot owners and pay them triple the charges.

When this product is pumped into the depots, the owners of the depots claim to have ownership. “IPMAN controls over 80 per cent of the market. And the situation currently is that my members can not easily access this product and they will now be made to buy from these tank farm owners, that is the third party. “When this product is gotten from the mother vessels, those private tank farm owners will go and bring it.

They will now put in their cost and you do not expect them to sell and not break even. But these are the people who will now in turn sell to us. “Those we get from NNPC is N148.19 but these private tank farms, by the time they begin to put in their charges, such as hiring vessels, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), etc, a lot of things are associated. I do not blame them anyway.

“We are supposed to get the product at N148.19 but these third parties, from their depots, you can deliver it N185 or N210. They give the excuse that they hired vessels to take it from the mother vessel, and pay all these charges. Some of these things are dolarised, you have no choice. I think we can come as a country to see how we will put this dollarisation.

We should use naira to pay.” “Those who have the muzzle to buy, they will buy. The product is there. It is scarce for retailing because of the price variations. NNPC has enough stock but because of this distribution issue, that is why we need to do something.

“IPMAN has about five zones. You can designate some of these products in various zones so that the accessibility of the product will be at a cost that is not big. We are ready to chip in something to cushion some of this thing so that we can remain within the margin.

That is the way. “The distribution where independent marketers who constitute 80 per cent of the distribution network should be given the product in their own tank. They still pay tribute. They can say Massar Energy in Port Harcourt, those in Eastern Zone go there and load. Maybe NIPco in Lagos, those in Western Zone, go there and load your product.

“Private depots in Nigeria is now over 189 depots. We have 21 depots of NNPC. Even my members are ready to pay whether tribute charge. Let NNPC select from those private depots, we can pay those extra charges so that maybe the Port Harcourt depot will be for the South East, Maiduguri depot for their region etc.

“Those 21 depots when you do something and monitor them, this thing will just go down immediately, When every depot is assessing the product where they are supposed to access it, there will be proper data capturing. People who are loading the products, you can monitor it at their filling stations.

“The idea of taking products outside Nigeria will reduce if not stopped because from that depot, the number of marketers that have loaded that day will be shown and government agencies will now go to those petrol stations and check if the product had actually gotten to that station.”

Esele, ex-TUC president

A former President of the Trade Union Congress, Peter Esele, said the Federal Govenrment should have a meeting with relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the recurring fuel crisis. He expressed the hope that when Dangote Refinery becomes operational, it would completely knock off the importation of petroleum products.

He stated that as a result, Nigeria would save a lot of foreign exchange which is currently being used to pay for the importation of petroleum products, adding that the pressure on forex would be taken out.

According to him, the second step will be that NNPC will no longer be the sole importer. He argued that when somebody becomes a sole importer, transparency and accountability will become suspect. He noted that with deregulation, all marketers, including Dangote Refinery could get products.

Esele said: “It is a nationwide crisis. It is a crisis that we are getting used to but again, it keeps coming and we have to talk about it. “What we have currently or what is playing out is that: first, you have the issue of distribution and you also have the issue of pricing. But do we have products in the country?

Yes! NNPC has enough products. “What you have is the issue of pricing. You have somebody moving petrol from tank A to Tank B and the tank owners need to use daughter vessel to get the product from the sea to their tank. Doing all that, it cost them money and they pay in dollars instead of naira for the hiring of the vessels.

“These tank farms’ owners need to source for the dollars in the parallel market. We know what has been happening in the parallel market in the last month where we have been having price fluctuations. The tank owners are asking that they need to get value for their money. They can’t go ahead and be selling at a loss. “So if you are expecting to get a product, the minimum you can get the product from the tank farm is between N200 and N215. So how will the retailers sell at N145 since the tank farms owners landing cost is about N215? “That is a fundamental challenge.

So when the retailers look at the situation, they do not have anything to sell. That is why there is scarcity. Tank farm owners also need to recoup their investments in getting those daughter vessels. “We have to sit down and agree on the accurate amount we will pay for PMS. That is why I am talking about government policy. It takes the government to do that.

The government will say, we can no longer afford to subsidise because most of the drains in our finances or we can afford to subsidise. “The whole bulk comes to the government whether this administration or the next President will be sworn in on May 29. They must have a policy on how to deal with the gas and oil sector and also deal with this issue. It is becoming embarrassing for us to be having every now and then, fuel scarcity.”

MOMAN

Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, said to solve the current fuel scarcity, the Federal Government should pump enough petrol into the Nigerian market.

He, however, said that the FG is inhibited by financial paucity, adding that logistics is also challenged. He called for the full deregulation of the downstream sector, adding that the government was spending a huge amount on subsidy of PMS. He stated that such was unsustainable.

DAPPMAN

Chairman, Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Winifred Akpani, called for the full deregulation of the downstream sector and a deliberate strategy geared towards creating an enabling environment for all petroleum marketers to add value, alongside the NNPC.

She called for the removal of the subsidy. She also said the price differential has for decades served as a huge incentive for moving PMS across the borders where the product is then sold at a premium. She stated that invariably, the subsidy regime, which was designed to serve the purpose of giving more Nigerians access to PMS, had only succeeded in benefitting people involved in underhand activities.

NNPCL explains scarcity

Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPCL, Adeyemi Adetunju, had blamed the fuel scarcity and long queues at the filling stations on some road projects going on in Lagos.

NMDPRA data

Recent data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petro-

leum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) show that the NNPCL and oil marketers had 488,133,866 litres of land-based fuel stock as of November 22, 2022. The breakdown showed that MOMAN and DAPPMA had land-based fuel stock in various areas as follows:

In Lagos, the NNPC had 43,133,188 litres of closing stock, MOMAN had 17,610,168 litres and DAPPMA had 122,263,332 closing stock, which was a total of 183,006,688 litres for the Lagos area. In Port Harcourt, the NNPC had 8,452,217 litres of closing stock,

MOMAN had 274,993 and DAPPMA had 62,632,622 litres of closing stock, which was a total of 71,359,832 litres for the Port Harcourt area. In Calabar, the NNPC had 10,913,280 litres of closing stock, MOMAN had nil and DAPPMA had 87,691,782 litres of closing stock, which was a total of 98,605,062 litres for the Calabar area.

In Warri, the NNPC had 40,990,082 litres of closing stock, MOMAN had nil and DAPPMA had 73,134,842 litres of closing stock, which was a total of 114,124,924 litres for the Warri area. In Kaduna, the NNPC had 21,037,360 litres of closing stock, MOMAN had nil, and DAPPMA had nil, which was a total of 21,037,360 litres for the Kaduna area. In total for all the areas, NNPC had 124,526,127 litres,

MOMAN had 17,885,161 litres and DAPPMA had 345,722,578 litres. The grand total of land-based stock of fuel in Nigeria as of November 22, 2022, was 488,133,866 litres. Also on December 01, 2022, Adetunji said NNPCL has two billion litres of petrol in stock, adding that the available stock is equivalent to over 30 days of sufficiency. He stated that the NNPCL had programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots while massive load-outs from depots to states are closely monitored to ease fuel queues.

Last line

On December 01, 2022, Adetunji said NNPCL said it had two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol in stock, adding that the available stock is equivalent to over 30 days of sufficiency.

According to him, the NNPCL has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots while massive loadouts from depots to states are closely monitored to ease fuel queues.

