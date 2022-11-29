PMS Crisis: Marketers in dilemma over bank loan repayment

Marketers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, have lost billions of naira to the current petrol scarcity, which has been affecting many states across the country, an investigation by New Telegraph has revealed.

Many of them have also shut their petrol stations and are no longer dispensing to customers and are also not carrying on their business activities. Some of them, who borrowed money from banks, are, therefore, in quandary as to how to continue paying the interest and eventually pay back their principal. It was discovered that many of the members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), who are about 30,000, have been affected by the current fuel scarcity.

The National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Mike Osatuyi, confirmed the challenges in an interview with New Telegraph on Sunday. He stated that since the current scarcity, IPMAN members had been finding it increasingly difficult to buy PMS.

He stated that where they manage to buy at private depots, they have negligible quantities even at a very exorbitant rate. He stated that they buy the from private depots at the rate of N218 per litre contrary to the official govenrment price of N143, adding that the landing cost when transportation and other logistics are added was nothing less than N218. He said that the fuel scarcity was caused by a short supply of the product.

He called on the Federal Government to, in the interim, massively import petrol into the country and ensure that IPMAN members buy at govenrment regulated prices. He also called on the government to ensure an even supply of the product to the marketers to ensure even distribution across the country. He also noted that the fuel scarcity had caused socio-economic dislocation and unleashed hardship on Nigerians.

According to him, full deregulation of the downstream sector is the solution to the current fuel scarcity. He noted that diesel and kerosene were in abundant supply after their deregulation. He stated that there would be more importers of PMS when it is deregulated, adding that the healthy competition that will ensure will lead to product availability, reasonable pricing and better service delivery.

Osatuyi said: “My members do not have fuel to buy. When they even see to buy, they buy at exorbitant rates. If you include your transport, the cost will be about N218. “So how much do you want us to sell? We can not sell below N220. It has affected the members seriously. It is even biting harder in Lagos now.

“We have shut out petrol stations since the current scarcity. We have lost billions of naira. When we do not operate, we shut down and lose money and we are incurring expenses. We are incurring interest and other losses.

We are many. “If you calculate what we have lost, we have lost billions of naira. I may not be specific about the numbers of the billions because it is an ongoing issue, So I cannot quote figures now.

But it is in billions. If you have only one truck, what will one truck do for you? And we are buying from a third party. we are buying from private depot owners. “We are all affected. We are more than 30,000 marketers nationwide.

“The solution to the scarcity is to deregulate PMS operation. Currently, kerosene and diesel have been deregulated. So also should PMS be. The government should import massively fuel into the country and distribute it to all “The scarcity was caused by short supply. This is a chain. If there is a break somewhere, all the other stakeholders will be affected.”

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, said there was a delay at the point of receiving products from offshore to onshore at the port, thereby causing the current fuel scarcity.

He reiterated that the scarcity had caused long queues at petrol stations and hardship for the people.

An oil marketer, Ishola Giwa said products are diverted to some private depots while government-owned depots and some marketers are supplied with the product.

He also alleged that there are other infractions in the oil supply and distribution network.

He stated that owing to the challenges,many oil marketers are forced to buy the product from private depots owners. Hed also alleged that some private depots that have products deliberately refuse to sell them for unexplained reasons.

He also said that private depot owners had their challenges.

He stated that Nigeria operates underhigh price environment, coupled with forex and inflationary challenges, adding that these impact oil products demand in Nigeria as the nation is a net importer of petroleum products.

Another oil marketer, who requested not to be named said the Nigerian market has the NNPC Ltd as the primary supplier of products to the market, a situation that has meant a limited inflow of products and attendant episodic fuel scarcity.

She stated that in the case of liberalised products such as Diesel, Jet A1, and LPG, petroleum, marketers continued to struggle with challenges associated with credit lines and access to dollars through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official window.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...