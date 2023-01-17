PMS Crisis: Marketers restate call for NNPCL to rehabilitate depots

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the current high cost of Premium .otor Spirit (PMS), which has paralysed socio-economic activities in many parts of Nigeria, would have been averted if all the depots owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) were functional.

The Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also said the functioning of the depots would have also prevented additional costs to the depot price and would also have aided the seamless distribution of the product across the country.

He stated that the deplorable state of the depots had made oil marketers and other Nigerians lose huge amount of money.

The NNPCL depots include Mosimi, Ejigbo, Ibadan, Ore and Ilorin depots.

He stated that owing to the fact that many of them are non-functional, oil marketers were now forced to buy and load PMS from private depots above the government’s official price.

He lamented that a marketer at Ore lost about N350,000 per trip in bringing in product from Lagos private depot, instead of loading the product from Ore depot, which is currently non-functional.

He stated that in a normal situation, a marketer may make at least 10 trips in a month.

According to him, considering that there are about 400 marketers within Ore, the marketers lose at least N1.4bn monthly.

He said IPMAN marketers now load at private depots at N240 per litre instead of N148.17, if they are to buy from NNPCL depots.

He stated that the oil marketers transferred the depot cost including other operational costs, logistics and profit to consumers or users of PMS.

Amoo said: “The moment the government will rehabilitate all these depots of NNPC, there will be peace of mind and progress in the business.

“That is the way we can get the product from the government at the appropriate price nationwide.

“If these depots (Ilorin, Ejigbo, Ibadan, Ore and Mosimi) are rehabilitated, it will aid in the reduction of the current high cost of PMS and the distribution of the product nationwide.

“Many of us from Akure will go to Lagos to purchase the product. Look at the time we spend on that. You can also imagine the time we spend when we are trying to transfer money or other involvements.

“If it is loaded from Ore to Akure, Ibadan to Osogbo, and other locations in Oyo State, it does not take more than three or four hours to distribute to those locations.

“Some of the depots have been moribund for years. Ibadan has not been working for about one and a half years ago, though the depot is okay, the pipelines were vandalised.

“Ore depot has the problem of pipeline vandalism. That one has been abandoned for more than 18 years. There is no way products can enter there except for the evacuation we did a few months ago on the abandoned produce there before. Ilorin has also a problem with vandalisation.

“The depots have one form of problem or another. The only issue is vandalism.

“Ejigbo is in order. It is only that you get products from Mosimi to Ejiogbo, Ejigbo depot is always receiving depots from Mosimi. You have to go to Mosimi. It has more than enough tanks. So Mosimi gets the products and redistributes them to Ejigbo despite that the product comes from Lagos, Atlas Cove, it will not pass through Ejigbo. It will go to Mosimi, and from Mosimi back to Ejigbo, Ibadan, Ilorin etc.

