PMS Crisis: Nigerian ports take delivery of N139bn product

As petrol scarcity continues, eight vessels are jostling to discharge 218,071 tonnes (272.58million litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N138billion as landing cost ballooned to N510 per litre from N327.68 per litre. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the product would be offloaded in six jetties from this week to ease the lingering crisis in the country.

At the West Atlantic Port Services (WAPS) in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Mari Innovator and GW Fortune were expected to offload 38,343tonnes and 36,750 tonnes respectively. Also, it noted that Tornado, laden with 10,000tonnes, would berth at Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA) this week as High Trust is jostling to distribute its 23,700tonnes at New Oil Jetty (NOJ),Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA) and Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) jetties in Lagos. Also at NOJ, Arsos M and SKS Darent will arrive with 12,000tonnes and 60,000tonnes respectively.

Warri Port will also take delivery of 15,000 tonnes from ST Zeezee, while Matrix S. Ilu will berth with 22,278 tonnes at Rivers Port, Port Harcourt. In November, the data revealed that Calabar and Delta port jetties took delivery of 140,000 metric tonnes of PMS from nine vessels. At Calabar Port, Ayodeji offloaded 15,000 tonnes of PMS; Savanna, 20,000 tonnes and African Marvel, 20,000 tonnes. Also, Delta Port received six vessels laden with 95,000 tonnes of the fuel as Mosunmola offloaded 20,000 tonnes; Tornada 15,000 tonnes; Aremu, 15,000 tonnes; ST Walga, 15,000tonnes; Ostria, 15,000 tonnes and Vardar, 15,000 tonnes amid the fuel scarcity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...