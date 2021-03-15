PMS crisis: Under-recovery hits N40.5bn in 15 days

Buhari queries minister, PPPRA boss

The value of underrecovery in the petroleum sector has risen to N40.5 billion in the first 15 days of March.

This emerged as President Muhammadu Buhari questioned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), AbdulKadir Umar Saidu, over the lack of coordination on the monthly price template. Under-recovery is an economic term used to depict the deficit between the real price and the market price on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

A source at the Presidency told this newspaper yesterday that President Buhari, who is the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, was enraged by “obvious gap of information between the Minister of State and the PPPRA boss over possible implications of the controversial monthly pricing templates before it was released by the agency.”

The source added: “The minister was asked to apologise to Nigerians over the slip after he has been able to convince the President on what truly happened and promised to mitigate the negative effects and implications the slip would have.” Part of the implications,

New Telegraph checks showed, is that the private marketers have extended their embargo on petrol importation.

They have mainly stopped importation and rely on supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) since the official cancellation of fuel subsidy in 2015.

However, the National Operation Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Mike Osatuyi, who confirmed this in a chat with New Telegraph, said private importers “prefer to depend on supply from the NNPC due to imbalance in the cost at the refineries abroad where even the NNPC gets the product and the prices the product is expected to be sold at the pump in Nigeria.”

A data compiled by New Telegraph showed a gap of N54 of the over 59 million litres consumed in the country daily.

This, which translated to about N2.7 billion daily under- recoveries, amounted to N40.5 billion in the first 15 days of March. While stating that the government would bear the under-recovery, Osatuyi insisted that the one for April would be more.

He said: “This is because as you know, the price of crude for February is what was used to calculate the

