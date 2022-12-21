PMS Crisis: Vessels with 107.5m litres arrive Calabar, Lagos ports

As the motorists battle fuel scarcity across the country with long queues of vehicles at various filling stations daily, five vessels laden with 107,450 tonnes (107.5million litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N54.7 billion havr arrived the country and awaiting berthing space at Lagos and Calabar ports. According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, Arsos M scheduled to berth with 12,000 tonnes last week is yet to offload its cargo at New Oil Jetty.

Findings by New Telegraph further revealed that GW Fortune with 36,750 tonnes is yet to discharge its fuel at the Apapa Single Mooring Point as scheduled, while High Trust with 23, 700 tonnes has similar challenge at the Bulk Oil Plant in Apapa. At Calabar Port jetty, MT Savanna and MT Berners- Lee are expected to offload 20,000 tonnes and 15,000 tonnes respectively this week Less than two weeks ago, eight vessels arrived six port jetties with 218,071 tonnes (272.58million litres) of PMS valued at N138billion.

The shipping data revealed that Mari Innovator and GW Fortune arrived West Atlantic Port Services (WAPS) in Lagos to offload 38,343tonnes and 36,750 tonnes respectively but GW Fortune was redirected. Also, it noted that Tornado, laden with 10,000 tonnes berthed at Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA) as High Trust expected to have offloaded its cargo at New Oil Jetty (NOJ) Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) jetty was rescheduled.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...