PMS Crisis: Vessels with 180m litres arrive Calabar for North East, others

As fuel scarcity lingers, some states in the North eastern part of the country and Cross River are to enjoy relief as no fewer than 180,000 tonnes (180million litres) of premium Motor Spirit (PMS) laden in eight vessels have arrived Ecomarine Nigeria Limited, North- West and Dozzy terminals, Calabar Port.

It was learnt that the fuel would be distributed to serve the states in order to ease fuel scarcity in the country. At the Calabar Port’s pilotage district are Leste with 15,000 tonnes; Westmore, 15,000 tonnes; Tornado, 15,000 tonnes; MT Stellar, 15,000 tonnes; MT Berners, 15,000 tonnes; MT Vardar, 15,000 tonnes; MT. Celsia, 15,000 tonnes and MT Virgo, 15,000 tonnes.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that eight vessels also ferried 218,071 tonnes (272.58million litres) of PMS to the various jetties in December, 2022, while the port landing cost is N510 per litre. At the West Atlantic Port Services (WAPS), the port data revealed that Mari Innovator and GW Fortune offloaded 38,343tonnes and 36,750 tonnes respectively. Also, Tornado laden with 10,000tonnes berthed at Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA), while High Trust offloaded 23,700tonnes at New Oil Jetty (NOJ),Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA) and Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) jetties in Lagos. Meanwhile, data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed that between July and September, 2022 the country took delivery of N1.199 trillion PMS. In its Foreign Trade Statistics (FTS) for the third quarter of 2022, NBS explained that fuel import for the period jumped by 16.9 per cent compared with N1.026 trillion spent to import the commodity in the same period in 2021.

The bureau revealed that in the third quarter of 2022, the petrol importation bill was the highest when compared to N883.565 billion, N371.8 billion and N532.615 billion spent to import the commodity in the same quarter in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. It stressed that PMS imports accounted for 21.2 per cent of Nigeria’s total imports in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 7.7 per cent of total imports in the same quarter in 2021, while in the third quarter of 2020, 2019 and 2018, the fuel import accounted for 7.7 per cent, 7.0 per cent, 9.5 per cent and 20.97 per cent, respectively. According to the NBS, the third quarter of 2022 the country’s total import was N5.664 trillion, compared with N13.241 trillion, while total imports in the same quarter in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively were N4.214 trillion, N3.899 trillion, and N7.593 trillion. Also, the bureau noted that PMS ranked top among Nigeria’s total imports in the quarter under review, followed by gas oil with N261.595 billion spent on its importation, accounting for 4.62 per cent of total import; while durum wheat imports gulped N252.621 billion, ranking as the third most imported commodity, and accounting for 4.42 per cent of total imports. It would be recalled that in November, 2022, the NPA shipping data revealed the Calabar and Delta port jetties took delivery of 140,000 metric tonnes of PMS from nine vessels. Three vessels, Ayodeji laden with 15,000 tonnes; Savanna, 20,000 tonnes and African Marvel, 20,000 tonnes offloaded the products at Calabar Port. Also, Delta Port received six vessels laden with 95,000 tonnes of the fuel as Mosunmola offloaded 20,000 tonnes; Tornado, 15,000 tonnes; Aremu, 15,000 tonnes; ST Walga, 15,000tonnes; Ostria, 15,000 tonnes and Vardar, 15,000 tonnes amid the fuel scarcity. Despite the scarcity of PMS smuggling of the products in the border areas, leading to seizure of 1,113 Jerry cans of PMS in 30 litres each, equivalent to 33,390 litres during a routine patrol in beaches along the Badagry waterways by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command in December alone. The Command spokesman, Hussain Abdullahi, said that the seizure was valued at N8.81million. Also, the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Bello Jibo, also explained that with the latest seizure, the command had so far intercepted a total of 31,000 jerry cans of PMS in 30 litres each, equivalent to 930, 140 litres, about 28 tanker loads of 33,000 litres each in te border.

