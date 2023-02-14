PMS Crisis: Western zone marketers cry out over price discrimination

As the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) persists with filling stations dispensing at prices that suit them, the Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, has raised the alarm that his members have not been benefitting from the N172 ex-depot price. Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners & Operators Association, Mr Debo Olujimi, had on Thursday in Lagos flagged off the sales of PMS at N172 ex-depot price by depot owners or tank farm owners to oil marketers. However, in an interview with New Telegraph on Monday, Amoo said they were still loading at between N250 and N275 per litre.

He called on the Federal Government and the depot owners to make it possible for members of his zone to load at the promised N172 ex-depot price. Amoo said: “We have not been loading at N172 ex-depot price. They have not started that loading for us. We have not experienced that. We have been hearing that they will soon start but we have not had any price of N172 from any private depot till now.

My chapter, as I talk to you, has not loaded anything as such. “We are still buying at a premium. There are some we paid long ago that we loaded weekend, and some of our marketers too loaded before the weekend at N250, and N260. The one I loaded on Saturday was being paid for since two weeks, it was N275 without transport.

“They promised to load at N172 for us, but uptill now, we have not experienced that. We are still pleading with the govenrment to do the needful so that we can have enough volume in the system. The issue of crisis here and there will be stopped. “We pray that we should be benefiting from this N172 ex-depot price.” Meanwhile, a total of 502.21 million litres of PMS, otherwise called petrol, was evacuated between February 04 and 10, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said. It further revealed that the average daily evacuation for the week was 71.74 million litres. These were contained in the data of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) PMS weekly and daily dispatch report for February 4 to 10, 2023, posted on NNPCL’s verified official Twitter handle: @nnpclimited on Monday, February 13.

This current total figure of 502.21 million litres for the week under review showed an increase of 51.29 million litres when compared to that of 450.92 million litres evacuated between January 28 to February 3, 2023. The current figure of 71.74 million litres for daily evacuation revealed a daily increase of 7.32 million litres in comparison with 64.42 million litres of PMS daily evacuated between Jan 28 to February 3, 2023. The current data revealed Empowthat 87 per cent of all evacuations took place at the top 30 loading depots with a minimum evacuation of five million litres and that other loading depots evacuated 13 per cent of the total volume. Pinnacle Lekki led in the category of highest load-out depots (million litres) with 71.53, NIPCO 29.53, Aiteo 28.71, Matrix 19.79, TSL 19.69, MRS Ltd 19.09, Techno 16.43, Total-OVH JV 15.55, II Plc 14.07, Salbas 13.90, Wabeco 13.31, Bono Energy 12.90, Sobaz Nig Ltd 11.92, Shema Pet 11.81, Rainoil 11.20, Bovas Bulk 10.41, Conoil Lag 10.30, OPTMA 10.07, Total Apapa 10.07, PPMC Warri 10.00, Bond Global 8.89, Mao 8.23, Prudent 8.03, Chipet 7.67, Ascon 7.31, Fatgbems 6.85, Ammasco 6.38, Othnel Brooks 6.23, Nepal 5.97, Rainhill Lagos 5.22, and Stockcap 5.00.

