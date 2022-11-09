PMS: Dual exchange rates raise costs

…as service providers demand dollars

The indiscriminate sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol by marketers at different prices may remain unresolved as the problem has been traced to instability in the foreign exchange market. Marketers revealed that poor access to the dollar, being the currency charged by local service providers, is making the whole process of buying and distributing the product complicated for them. As at yesterday, findings by New Telegraph revealed that marketers at retail stations have continued to dispense products at different rates, ranging from N180 to 200 per litre, way above the pressumed official price of N169 at which Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited facilities currently sells.

According to the Chairman, Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Mrs Winifred Akpani, the huge gap between the official rate of foreign exchange of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the rate at the parallel market is affecting the prices of the pump price of the product. She said the burden of sourcing forex through the parallel market for transactions had left petroleum marketers in “dire straits. “Accessing dollars for our operations has been an insurmountable hurdle for petroleum marketers. The difference between CBN exchange rate and the parallel market exchange rate continues to get wider by the day.”

Akpani, who addressed journalists yesterday in Lagos, called on the government to give petroleum marketers access to foreign exchange at the official rate of the CBN to enhance the supply and distribution. Akpani noted that in addition to core operational expenses that are denominated in dollars, petroleum marketers also contendedwithsourcingfunds from the parallel market to pay for fees and levies, some unauthorised, that are also charged in dollars. “For example, to charter a vessel to convey 20,000 MT of PMS within Nigeria for 10 days, freight charges are denominated in dollars that come to about N220 million at an official forex rate of N440 and a whopping N440 million for petroleum marketers who have to source forex from the parallel market at N880.

This implies an additional cost of N11 per litre for this transaction due to the forex official/ parallel market differential,” she said. According to her, for the same transaction, jetty fees, also charged in dollars, amount to N15.4 million at official forex rates and N30.8 million for petroleum marketers who source from the parallel market. She said: “In addition, jetty berth is charged in dollars and comes to N2.2 million at the official forex rate and N4.4 million at the parallel market rate, while port dues, charged indollarsbytheNigerianPorts Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), come to N71.51 million at official forex rate and N142.796 million for marketers who source forex from the parallel market.

“DAPPMAN hereby calls on the government to establish a level playing field in the sector by giving petroleum marketers access to forex at the CBN exchange rate for their operations. This is a passionate appeal to the government as we can confidently state that accessing forex through the CBN window will significantly enhance capacity and facilitate the seamless supply of PMS and birth a regime of sustainability in terms of storage, distribution, and supply across the nation.” The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, which historically served as the supplier of last resort, is now the major oil downstream company in Nigeria with the acquisition of OVH and has full access to dollars at CBN’s official rates. The NNPC also has access to products through swap arrangements.

Akpani decried the absence of a level-playing field that guarantees access to dollars for all marketers at official rates, noting having the NNPC as the sole importer of PMS was not sustainable, considering the huge consumption of the product. She said strategic decisions must be made in the industry to ensure Nigeria takes full advantage of expected growth in oil products demand across Africa. “For us in Nigeria, this will include full deregulation of the sectorandadeliberatestrategy geared towards creating an enabling environment for all petroleum marketers to add value, alongside the NNPC,” she stated.

