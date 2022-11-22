PMS: FG’s Deplorable depots complicate product storage, distribution

Oil marketers and Nigerians alike have lost trillions of naira as a result of moribund and abandoned Federal Government petroleum product depots in some parts of Nigeria.

Owing to the state of the depots, especially, Mosimi, Ore, Ejigbo, Ibadan and Ilorin, oil marketers are now forced to buy and load PMS from private depots allegedly above the government’s official price.

New Telegraph investigation showed that a marketer at Ore loses about N350,000 per trip by bringing in product from Lagos private depot, instead of loading the product from Ore depot, which is currently non-functional. It is calculated that a marketer may make at least 10 trips in a month.

Considering that there are about 400 marketers within Ore, it means that the marketers lose at least N1.4 billion monthly. The losses become colossal when considering that the depot, according to sources, has not been operating well for close to 20 years.

Marketers, who would have been loading at Ilorin, Ejigbo, Mosimi and Ibadan depots also incur great financial and other associated losses as a result of the bad state of the depots.

Sources revealed that the landing cost of PMS is between N195, N200, N204, and N205 per litre. It was also discovered that marketers buy a litre of PMS from private depots at N189 and N191 instead of N148.17, if they were to buy from depots owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

When the difference between the amount the marketers buy from private depots and the offi- cial rate is calculated for years, it runs into trillions of naira.

Consumers or users of petroleum products have also been made to pay more for each litre of petrol they purchase as the marketers sell to them at a price that will offset the amount they bought it from private deports, the logistics, other operational costs and their marginal profit. It was also learnt that there were about 20,000 job losses as a result of the depots that had been comatose.

Confirming these losses, the IPMAN Chairman of NNPC Depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, explained that the marketers, Nigerians and the entire nation had incurred calamitous losses as a result of the dilapidated and abandoned depots

He stated that the Ore depot had been abandoned for about 20 years; Ibadan, for two years; Ejigbo, for about two years; Musimo, for about 2 years, and Ilorin also for about two years.

He said: “Trillions of naira have been lost because of the deplorable state of the five depots. It is not only that, there are a lot of job losses. If Ore depot is working, people who would have been in the job but are out of job now are nothing less than 3,000 workers.

If you look at the other depots, we may be talking about 20,000 job losses. “Government should try as much as possible to save our businesses and our jobs.

They should help us put our different depots to use. Government should assist the masses and allow them to access the product easily, not suffer and queuing up and down. “Products are made available only in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

If you get to places like Ore, Ibadan, Akure and Ilorin, products are not supplied easily.

“At Ibadan now, there are queues everywhere. People are suffering. Government should make the product in a particular depot, if they are running away from vandalisation and allow independent marketers to load there at the official price and we will be monitoring it. “If they resolve the matters, the advantages will be: There will be about 20,000 job creation in addition.

We will be able to load the product at the official price and nobody will sell above the official price of N180 approved by the government

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...