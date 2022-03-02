News Top Stories

PMS: Four vessels to berth with 120.35m litres this week

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Lagos, Delta to receive products

We won’t lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77–NUPENGSanwo

As the fuel scarcity bites harder across the country, four more vessels are expected to offload 120,365 tonnes (120,37 million) litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the Lagos and Delta ports this week. This is in addition to last week’s delivery when three port terminals discharged 237.5million tonnes of fuel, leading to a total of 357.86 million in less than two weeks. Findings from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that MT Lorele 1 berthed on Monday at Pinacle Jetty in Lagos with 60, 365 tonnes of petrol.

Also, at Delta Port in Warri, Mosunmola is expect to berth on Wednesday (today) with 20,000 tonnes, Rising Sun will also arrive on Thursday with 20,000 tonnes whileTornado will deliver 20,000 tonnes on Friday. Although regular arrival of PMStankershavebeenobserved in the last two weeks from NPA’s Shipping Position, poor distribution of the product has made the situation more critical as more filling stations are shut out of products. The Nigerian National PetroleumCompany(NNPC) had said thathitchesindistributionhadmadeitextremely difficult for Nigerians to access the product.

Various filling stations across the country have been under lock and keys as they do not have fuel to dispense to motorists and other consumersalmosttwoweeksafterthe corporation promised having over one billion litres for the country. The development has not spared evenmajor marketing outlets owned by Total Energies, Conoil, Mobil among several others.

In the same way, independent pertoluem marketers, who are individuals with own fuel outlets, are not left out in the development that appeared to have defiled solution. New Telegraph recalled that, last week, Lagos, CalabarandDelta received237,500 metrictonnes(237.5millionlitres) of PMS from 15 vessels. According to NPA’s shipping data, 96, 000 tonnes of the fuel were discharged at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal II.

Bora offloaded 20,000 tonnes at the terminal. Also, St Nenne, Tornado and Leste were moored with 16,000 tonnes, 20,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively on Wednesday. The shipping data further revealed that Safesea Neha III berthed on Friday with 20,000 tonnes at the terminal. At Calabar Port, two vessels arrived Tuesday and Thursday with 30,000 tonnes, while Porto Fiscardo arrived at the port jetty with 15,000 tonnes on Tuesday, Bourne berthed to offload 15,000 tonnes on Thursday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden ready to announce US withdrawal, even as peace eludes Afghanistan

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden’s planned announcement on Wednesday of a complete U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 aims to close the book on America’s longest war, as critics warn that peace is anything but assured after two decades of fighting. As officials disclosed Biden’s pullout plans, the U.S. intelligence community renewed deep concerns on […]
News Top Stories

We’ll protect your interest in constitution review, NASS assures workers

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The National Assembly has assured workers that they will be protected in the report of the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Constitution Review. Co-Chairmen, Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege and Idris Wase, gave the assurance when the ad hoc […]
News Top Stories

Why ‘bandits’ shot down NAF jet fighter –Col Nyiam

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Super Tucano jets won’t resolve all challenges   A security expert and analyst, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) has attributed the recent downing of a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet by terrorists on the age of the aircraft and the inadequacies of fighting an unconventional warfare without accompanying modern technological devices that could aid the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica