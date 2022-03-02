PMS: Four vessels to berth with 120.35m litres this week

Lagos, Delta to receive products

We won’t lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77–NUPENGSanwo

As the fuel scarcity bites harder across the country, four more vessels are expected to offload 120,365 tonnes (120,37 million) litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the Lagos and Delta ports this week. This is in addition to last week’s delivery when three port terminals discharged 237.5million tonnes of fuel, leading to a total of 357.86 million in less than two weeks. Findings from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that MT Lorele 1 berthed on Monday at Pinacle Jetty in Lagos with 60, 365 tonnes of petrol.

Also, at Delta Port in Warri, Mosunmola is expect to berth on Wednesday (today) with 20,000 tonnes, Rising Sun will also arrive on Thursday with 20,000 tonnes whileTornado will deliver 20,000 tonnes on Friday. Although regular arrival of PMStankershavebeenobserved in the last two weeks from NPA’s Shipping Position, poor distribution of the product has made the situation more critical as more filling stations are shut out of products. The Nigerian National PetroleumCompany(NNPC) had said thathitchesindistributionhadmadeitextremely difficult for Nigerians to access the product.

Various filling stations across the country have been under lock and keys as they do not have fuel to dispense to motorists and other consumersalmosttwoweeksafterthe corporation promised having over one billion litres for the country. The development has not spared evenmajor marketing outlets owned by Total Energies, Conoil, Mobil among several others.

In the same way, independent pertoluem marketers, who are individuals with own fuel outlets, are not left out in the development that appeared to have defiled solution. New Telegraph recalled that, last week, Lagos, CalabarandDelta received237,500 metrictonnes(237.5millionlitres) of PMS from 15 vessels. According to NPA’s shipping data, 96, 000 tonnes of the fuel were discharged at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal II.

Bora offloaded 20,000 tonnes at the terminal. Also, St Nenne, Tornado and Leste were moored with 16,000 tonnes, 20,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively on Wednesday. The shipping data further revealed that Safesea Neha III berthed on Friday with 20,000 tonnes at the terminal. At Calabar Port, two vessels arrived Tuesday and Thursday with 30,000 tonnes, while Porto Fiscardo arrived at the port jetty with 15,000 tonnes on Tuesday, Bourne berthed to offload 15,000 tonnes on Thursday.

