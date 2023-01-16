PMS: Lingering scarcity to remain till June –Marketers

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Thursday said that the current scarcity of premium motor spirit, otherwise called petrol, may persist till June 2023.

The group of marketers explained that it may not totally abate until subsidy is removed and the downstream sector fully deregulated. National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph, also lamented that contrary to expectations, the oil marketers were yet to get their products at government-approved prices.

He explained that they were getting petrol from depots at N240 per litre, excluding transportation, adding that the development, landing, and operations cost fur-

her shot up prices at various patrol stations of IPMAN members. He said independent marketers were getting petrol from depots at N240 per litre, excluding transportation. According to him, “we have been suffering a lot as a result of this fuel scarcity. We are getting the product between N230 per litre and N240 per litre, without transportation. If I get the product at N260 per litre, how much should I sell? “It is a terrible situation and that is where we are. This is the status update from yesterday night.

“There is rent and arbitrage and they are not giving us the product at the official price even though they (the government) promised to do so. “It is until the Federal Government removes subsidy on petrol before all this petrol scarcity will be over.

“There is hope in sight by the middle of the month but not immediately.” Nigerians have been suffering untold hardship for some months as a result of petrol scarcity and differential pricing as IPMAN marketers sell between N240 and N260 per litre while major oil marketers sell around N170 and N180 per litre. IPMAN members had complained of not buying the product at government approved price.

The Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, had in a recent interview with New Telegraph, said that IPMAN members had not been loading directly from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). He lamented that many IPMAN members were financially distressed, saying that some of them had relocated abroad as a result of hard times, while some others were being chased by banks to pay their loans.

Amoo said: “There is no assurance that the price of petrol will come down. It is when you have a volume that is more than enough that competition can be in place, and demand and supply will play. It is when you have enough that there will be competition which can force prices down. They do not have fuel. “We have not been loading directly from NNPCL.

They have very few of their friends that were given RRR to allow them officially pay the official rate. We have not benefitted from such.

We have been buying products as usual from private depots. “You see the private depot owner that sold to you at high rate, will be selling in his own station at N180. That is the problem we are facing.

They are trying to edge us out and independent marketers are the only marketers in the nooks and crannies of this country that can solve the problem of scarcity, supply and distribution. “It is a rumour that we have reached an agreement with NNPCL to be loading product directly from NNPCL.

It is fake news. It has not been implemented. If you are saying you are giving marketers to load officially, it is not by giving like 20 people who are yours and you are leaving other people that are having good locations that will follow the rule of the business.

“We beg the FG to see the problem we are facing through the NNPC. As of now, a lot of business colleagues have been forced to close down. Some of them are using their stations for car parks, and event centres. A lot of us are in a financial mess.”

