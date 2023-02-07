PMS: MOMAN identifies defects in PIA as responsible for crisis

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), has identified some factors as having led to the current lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol. MOMAN Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the transition plan before the Petroleum Industry Act to its implementation were yet to be published. He noted that this had led to non-clarity in the downstream sector or the market.

He also noted that the suspension of an aspect of the PIA, which is the implementation of the withdrawal of subsidy of PMS by ‘fiat’ led to non-clarity in the market. He pointed out that global inflation affected operations in the importation and distribution of PMS, adding that smuggling of petrol had increased, thereby reducing the quantity available for local demand.

According to him, even some transporters that were supposed to transport petroL leum products, have surprisingly become traders themselves. He revealed that some of the drivers had bought the product at ex-depot price and sold it at exorbitant amounts to filling stations. The MOMAN Executive Secretary also identified panic buying as a causative factor.

He stated that as a result, demand increased but that the supply of petrol from the vessels to the mainland did not go up to meet the demand onshore, leading to an increase in the price of PMS. Isong said: “For me, the government passed the PIA in August 2024, We have gone for many months now, it is partially implemented. Many things that are passed in the PIA are not implemented but there was no law that was passed to guide us through this transition period. “The PIA said that there will be guidelines to lead through the transition between what used to happen and the regime under the PIA deregulation. That transition plan was never published “So there is a lot of confusion in the market. As far as the law is, there is no authority that can set prices right now because what the law says is that pricing should be over market pricing. That is the current state of the law.

But that part of the law was suspended by the fiat. “So when you suspend it by fiat, what is the current position? Because that law also scrapped the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the laws that allowed anybody to set prices. So all of a sudden, I have a situation where Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has brought products, and the bulk of that product that they have brought is offshore. That product, if it is to be effective, should be not just at the depots but at all the filling stations across the country. “So in a world in which we are supposed to be living and working in the old template and of the old pricing and the costs have gone up due inflation. This is inflation is not local, there is worldwide inflation due to high logistics costs. It is not just in Nigeria. Freight costs have gone up all over the world. Marine freight cost and land freight cost, those costs, if you do not provide for their recovery, no entrepreneur, no businessman, except exceptionally bold ones will incur those costs. “So we are in a world where NNPCL by itself can not bring all the products onshore alone by itself. It needs entrepreneurs to hire vessels and take the product to their depots and distribute the product from their depots. But many of these entrepreneurs are stopped from doing that because there is no framework for price recovery. “The ones that are doing it are doing it and are charging exorbitant prices to cover their risks which is what led to very high ex-depot prices because NNPCL was bringing it all alone. But I do not think NNPCL can bring in more than 30 to 50 per cent of the country’s demand. Meanwhile, the demand has gone up, in my opinion, for two reasons.”

