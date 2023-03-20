PMS: NNPCL despatches 488.94m litres from March 11-17

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said it despatched 488.94 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel between March 11 and 17 within the country. NNPCL disclosed this in the Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch Report for the week, March 11- 17, 2023 According to the data from the Nigerian Midstream and Down-stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), posted on the NNPCL’s website yesterday, the average daily evacuation for the week was 69.84 (million litres), with a YTD Daily average of 65.42 million litres. The data showed 1,943 trucks of PMS were dispatched to Lagos, which is the highest, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 812; Oyo, 532; Ogun, 524; Delta, 395; Katsina, 348; Kwara, 329; Kano, 304; Edo, 289; Kaduna, 282; and Bauchi, 276. Other states had: Rivers, 271; Anambra, 270; Niger, 269; Ondo, 257; Kebbi, 242; Nasarawa, 233; Kogi, 225; Plateau, 185; Benue, 153; Abia, 152; Yobe, 144; Sokoto, 136; Adamawa, 132; Gombe, 127; Enugu, 120; Imo, 106; Zamfara, 103; Cross River, 98; Ekiti, 74; Bayelsa, 59 and Ebonyi, 53. The data revealed that 84 per cent of all evacuations took place at the 29 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of five million litres while other loading depots evacuated 16 per cent of the total volume. According to the highest load out depots category, (million litres) Pinnacle Lekki topped the list with 56 million; NIPCO, 30.44; TI PLC, 28.85; Bluefin, 26.50; Aiteo, 21.71; Zamson, 18.97; A.A. Rano, 15.45; Danmarna Pet, 14.87; MRS Ltd, 14 81; Total-OVH JV, 14 54; Conoil Lag, 14.06; OVH Energy, 11.89; Shafa Energy, 11 05; A.Y.M Shafa, 10.53; OPTIMA, 10 49; MRS Plc., 10.45 and Bovas 10.02 among others. WABECCO with 0.02million came least on the other load out depots (million Litres); Integrated Oil, 4.88; Pinnacle, 4.79; Bono Energy, 4 75; HOGL, 4.64; and Rosa Mystica 4.59.
