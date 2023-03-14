News

PMS: NNPCL dispatched 558.83m litres from March 04 to 10

Posted on

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said that it evacuated or dispatched 558.83m litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel from March 04 to March 10, 2023. It also stated that the average weekly daily evacuation was 79.83m litres. These were contained on the Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch Report for the week of 4th to 10th March 2023 of the current data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) posted on the NNPCL website.

It further stated that 90 per cent of all evacuation took place at the 36 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of five million litres and that other loading depots evacuated 10 per cent of the total volume. According to the data, 9,625 trucks were dispatched from the depots to different states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the period under review. Lagos State had the largest volume dispatches of 1,961 trucks while Ebonyi got 38 trucks, the least. FCT, 619; Delta, 583; Ogun 533; Kwara, 461; Edo, 402; Ondo, 369; Rivers, 348; Anambra 344; Akwa Ibom, 279; Osun, 227; Katsina 225; Kano, 199; Abia 198; Niger, 196; Kaduna, 179; Bauchi, 172; Nassarawa 172; Imo, 162; Adamawa, 160; Cross River, 157; Kogi, 132; Kebbi, 125; Benue, 122; Ekiti, 116; Enugu, 112; Plateau, 90; Taraba, 84; Bayelsa, 83; Yobe, 82; Sokoto, 80; Jigawa, 73; Borno, 69; Zamfara, 60; and Gombe, 58. The data also stated that product evacuation in the other 34 top loading depots includes (In millions) NIPCO- 28.28 million litres, 11 PLC- 28.03ml, AITEO- 24.35 ml, MATRIX – 17.98 ml, MRS Ltd- 16.79 ml, SALBAS -16.53ml, A.A Rano- 16.14 ml, TSL -16.08ml, A.Y.M Shafa- 16.03ml, BOVAS- 15.22ml, TOTAL -OVH JV- 14.47 ml, ConOil LAG- 14.37ml, DANMARNA PET- 12.88ml, MRS Plc-12.46ml, and ETERNA- 12.44ml.

