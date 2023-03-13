Business

PMS: NNPCL Dispatches 558.83m Litres From March 04-10

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said that it evacuated or dispatched 558.83m litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel from March 04 to March 10, 2023.

It also stated that the average weekly daily evacuation was 79.83m litres.

These were contained on the Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch Report for the week, 4th to 10th March 2023 of the current data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) posted on the NNPCL website.

It further stated that 90 per cent of all evacuation took place at the 36 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of five million litres and that other loading depots evacuated 10 per cent of the total volume.

