PMS: NNPCL distributed 404.69m litres between Feb. 11-17

Success Nwogu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it distributed 404.69 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or petrol, between February 11-17, 2023.

This was contained in its Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch Report for the duration seen by New Telegraph on Monday.

According to the data from Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) posted on the NNCPL website, the average daily distribution for the period was 57.81 million litres.

It stated that 83% of all distribution occurred at the 27 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of 5 million litres while other loading depots evacuated 17% of the total volume.

