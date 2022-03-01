PMS: NNPC’s new charges to raise pump price

There are indications that official price of petrol would rise above N200 a litre following a N500,000 Ship-to-Ship Coordination Charge for each transshipment operation for petrol introduced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

New Telegraph reports that the charge on any transshipment operation is part of moves by NNPC to fully recover its operational cost since the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act had made the national oil firm a limited liability company.

A memo from NNPC Limited with Ref. NNPC/ML/STS01, dated February 18, 2022 and addressed to all marketers with the heading, “Payment Of STS Coordination Charge” signed by O.I O Ajilo on behalf of GGM Shipping, noted.

It informed that NNPC management had directed that effective February 10, 2022, the sum of N500,000.00 only would be charged for STS Coordination fee for each transshipment operation involving NNPC Marine Logistics.

The amount is to cover manpower and logistics required for coordination and production of cargo documents for the transshipment operations.

A remita payment request will be generated by our accounts section for each operation to effect necessary payment upon the vessels tendering Notice of Readiness.

An industry source stated that the process of treating the off-spec PMS was ongoing as advised by chemists and analytical laboratories; sludge extracts are being processed and disposed off without any harm to the environment.

She said that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) brings in cargoes for above process and for distribution to the buying public, but they need to do much more.

Meanwhile, a top industry player noted that a point of serious concern to marketers is that while NNPC Limited and it’s business units, which are also ‘Limited’ are recovering all their costs by passing same to marketers, there is no approval for marketers to pass these costs to the pump buyer but marketers cannot absorb these costs.

“For instance, a newly introduced cost is the bill of N500,000 imposed on marketers by NNPC for the ‘daughter vessel’ Bill of Lading / co-ordination fee.

“Prior to now, marketers charter NNPC vessels and pay in naira, however, we are now forced to source U.S. dollars to pay for the charter of NNPC vessels; this is separate from the costs of fenders and other ancillary costs now separated from vessel charter cost which marketers now bear but which we have no approval to pass on to the pump.

