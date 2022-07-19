PMS: OPS backs new price hike by marketers

Taiwo Hassan Following the sudden hike in price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol from N165 to between N170/litre and N190/litre, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have advised Nigerians to accept the new price regime, blaming it on systemic failure by the Federal Government. The private sector group, representing the voices of chambers of commerce, business community, private investors and business owners in the country, said that there was no way pump price of fuel could be sold at the filling stations across the country again at N165 in addition to government having to pay N4 trillion as fuel subsidy to oil marketers. In addition, they emphasised that the new price hike in energy cost was now bridging delivery disputes between manufacturing companies and logistics companies in manufactured goods deliveries nationwide with Nigerians expected to pay more in cost price of commodity goods. Speaking with New Telegraph on Monday, a former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, a chartered accountant, pointed out that market fundamentals were already in place and that it was impossible for oil marketers to bring the product to their stations at N170 ex-depot price and sell at N165 per litre. Ruwase explained that Nigerians should brace for the possible outcome of macroeconomic implications in form of untold hardships to face with the new price regime. The former LCCI president stated further that the new price regime had also seen many filling stations adjusting their pumps. He said: “We have to brace up. We don’t have a choice for now. What the oil people are saying is the depot price is more than N165 per litre, so government is just playing to the gallery, they know the problem and my fear in all of this, is that it might even open up room for more fraudulent practice because government would pretend as if the pump price is being sold at N165 per litre and the subsidy is the difference. “N165 minus X price. It is the ex-depot price that government would have controlled, not the oil marketers that are dispensing because the people are buying it at N168 or so at depot price.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...