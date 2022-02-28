News Top Stories

PMS: Poor distribution shuts out more outlets

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Scarcity of petroleum products across the country has taken a new dimension, as motorists have resorted to black market to buy the product at a much higher price.

This happens as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) said that hitches in distribution had made it extremely difficult for Nigerians to access the product.

At the various filling stations visited within Lagos metropolis yesterday, many of them were either under lock and keys as they do not have fuel to dispense to motorists and other consumers almost two weeks after the corporation promised having over one billion litres for the country.

Areas visited include marketing outlets owned by Total Energies, Conoil, Mobil among several others. Independent pertoluem marketers, whoareindividuals with own fuel outlets are not left out in the development that appeared to have defiled solution.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

