News

PMS: Queues persist as regulator advises against panic buying

Queues at various falling stations in Lagos increased yesterday even as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) appealed to motorists to eschew panic buying as there is enough product to go round. Signs that all was not well with the fuel situation in the country emerged a few days ago as motorists scrambled to buy the products. While some filling stations sold, some others shut their gates to motorists, claiming that PMS was not available. However, the Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Engineer Farouk Ahmed, assured that there was enough stock of petrol and urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of the product.

Ahmed, was quoted by NAN to have said that he had confirmed from MOMAN and the NNPCL that they had sufficient stock. He said: “l spoke with the MOMAN’S Executive Secretary this morning and he told me they have sufficient stock. “I have directed them to start evacuating the product immediately to filling stations.” “NNPC has also confirmed sufficiency and they have commenced evacuation. “From now till tomorrow the situation will be back to normal. “I don’t know what is happening but we are on top of the situation.”

 

