PMS: Queues surface in Lagos as scarcity hits depots

*Marketers now buy at N177/litre

Success Nwogu

Long queues have resurfaced in many petrol stations across the country, as motorists in Lagos, South West and South East states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are scrambling to fill their tanks.

In some of the areas in Lagos on Monday, petrol stations closed their gates to anxious customers while in some petrol stations that dispensed fuel, the atmosphere at the stations was chaotic as many users struggled for the available product.

Though, the Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi said they currently buy the product from the depot at about N177 per litre, he, however, said they were still watching the situation and would comment on the reason for the queues around Wednesday.

But the IPMAN Chairman of NNPC Depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, in an interview with New Telegraph, raised the alarm that there was scarcity of the product at the private depots.

He also said they had not been buying from government depots, adding that the price of the product has increased at the private depots to about N177 per litre.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...