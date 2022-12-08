PMS: Regulatory agency promises end to scarcity soon

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said the current scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, will soon come to an end. It added that long queues at petrol stations would soon cease as oil marketers have commenced massive loading at depots. Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Mr Ahmed Farouk, spoke yesterday during a stock monitoring within depots in Lagos State.

He led NMDPRA team in an on-the-spot assessment to Total, NIPCO, Aiteo, OVH, Conoil, HOGL and 11 Plc depots in Apapa. It was gathered that NIPCO Plc had about 28 million litres in stock and had commenced loading to all NIPCO stations across Nigeria. Also, as of Wednesday (yesterday), 11 Plc loaded 100 trucks of petrol daily with nine million in stock, Aiteo has been loading 126 trucks daily with 20 million litres stock capacity; TotalEnergies loads 100 trucks daily with 65 million litres of stock, and OVH, 70 trucks with over 10 million litres. NMDPRA assured that all depots in Apapa had products and had commenced massive loading to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other major cities and states

