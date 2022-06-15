PMS: Stakeholder cautions FG over IMF, MOMAN’s N6trn subsidy fear

A former President of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMS), Prof. Clement Olufemi Akoshile, has cautioned the Federal Government against taking action on the advice of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the alarm raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Fund had warned that fuel subsidy might reach N6 trillion in 2022. Akoshile said it was not yet time for the Federal Government to remove subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS). The Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive of MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong had called on the Federal Government to remove subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol. He said although, the recent alarm by IMF was instructive and indicative of the imperativeness of scraping the subsidy regime. Isong said: “We all have to be a little bit more responsible as a people. The Federal Government have told you that there is crude oil theft. They have told you that there is lower production and that they are struggling to find the money. So, we have challenges with this government in finding the money. IMF warned that subsidy might reach N6 trillion in 2022. Is that not frightening? Where will the money come from? Who is going to pay? Your children and grand children. Is that not worrisome? Why can’t you pay your bill? Why pass it on to your children? We should not destroy this country for our children, we should pay our bills. “Nigerians should have a conversation about reducing consumption and about reducing the subsidy. We need to have that conversation as a people with the politicians. We need to have that conversation because it (subsidy) is definitely not sustainable. That subsidy will be increasing our debt. We are praying for the debt and we will be borrowing money and we would borrow to the extent that we may over-borrow. Somebody has to pay for borrowing.” Also, IMF’s Resident Representative for Nigeria, Mr Ari Aisen, while presenting the latest sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook in Abuja had warned that with Nigeria’s fuel subsidy payout averaging N500 billion monthly, total expenditure on subsidy could hit a record N6 trillion mark by the end of 2022. He regretted that as an oil exporter, Nigeria was not only unable to take advantage of the current global high oil prices to build reserves, but was also confronted by low earnings due to the subsidy on petroleum products. However, Akoshile, a former director, Renewable Energy Centre (REC), University of Ilorin, in an interview with our correspondent, warned the Federal Government that if it removed fuel subsidy and there is a problem in Nigeria, IMF or those canvassing for fuel subsidy removal would not be able solve that problem for government. He said that there was rising inflation in the country, adding that it had reduced the purchasing power of the people. Also, Akoshile noted that many Nigerians were currently going through excruciating hardship and poverty and warned that government should not take any action that would worsen the plight of the people. He regretted that the nation’s refineries were not currently operational, adding that government must implement policies that would benefit the people and as well secure the future of the country. He recalled that attempts by government to remove fuel subsidy or increase the price of fuel by the past administrations were resisted by the organised labour and civil society organisations. Akoshile advised government not to implement any policy that may enrage the people to protest, which may lead to a crisis for the nation. He said: “It may not be in the interest of government and the people for government to remove subsidy now. People are in hardship and inflation is eating deep into the little they have, so, removing subsidy now will add to their hardship.

