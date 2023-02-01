Business

PMS: Vessels arrive Lagos fuel jetties with 181,750 tonnes

As Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) put the nation’s petrol stock at 1.6 billion litres, eight vessels have berthed at Lagos fuel jetties to offload 181,750 tonnes (181.75million litres) of the scarce petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

The authority said that it would engage and collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to address the issue fuel scarcity, stressing that the price arbitrage between Nigeria and neighbouring countries had continued to grow due to inflation and the regional impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global energy value chain including international freight rates and coastal vessels charter rates. At the weekend, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data listed the jetties where it would be offloaded to include the New Oil Jetty (NOJ), Standard Flour Mill (SFM), Bulk Oil Plant (BOP), Pinacle and Apapa Single Mooring Point (ASMP).

The data explained that Savanna had ferried in 15,000 tonnes; Mosunmola , 20,000 tonnes; Green Costa Rica, 4,750tonnes; Pinarello, 28,000tonnes; Maestro, 2,000 tonnes; Matrix Triumph, 5,000tonnes; UOG Oslo, 38,000tonnes and UOG Aeolos, 59, 900tonnes. However, as PMS scarcity has crippled most business activities in Lagos and other major capitals in the country, NMDPRA said at the weekend that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had made adequate plans to supply additional product into the market in the coming months.

It blamed the country’s perennial fuel shortage on the activities of cross-border smugglers diverting the product to neighbouring countries, noting that that efforts were being made to rehabilitate bad roads in order to enhance petrol supply nationwide. According to the authority, NNPC had put various measures in place to tackle fuel scarcity, saying that it would continue to work passionately to ensure energy security and continuous collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders to restore normalcy in the Premium Motor Spirit supply and distribution network within the shortest possible time.

It explained: “The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) wishes to reassure all Nigerians that there is PMS sufficiency of over 1.6 billion litres as of 26th January 2023 both on land and marine. NNPC has additionally made firm commitment to supply more volume of PMS for the months ahead to guarantee national energy security and nationwide availability at government regulated price. “We wish to bring to public knowledge that the ongoing government effort to rehabilitate strategic Nigerian roads ahead of the rainy season has necessitated rerouting of tanker trucks conveying petroleum products to alternative roads, therefore increasing transit time and associated cost of product transportation. NMDPRA and key stakeholders including NNPC have put various measures to address the issue.” Also, it said that it would extend the operating hours both at the loading depots and some selected filing stations. The authority added: “We have reinforced our monitoring teams and appropriate sanctions to checkmate the activities of erring marketers who are distorting our planned product flow to designated outlets in order to profiteer from price arbitrage. “As a medium to long term measure, cost-efficient means of transportation, including Autogas conversions and pipeline rehabilitation, are being implemented. This will be complemented by end-to-end process automation across the value chain. “NMDPRA appreciates the collaborative efforts of some patriotic oil marketing companies who, despite the glaring incentives to engage in illegal price arbitrage, have stood steadfast and operated responsibly within the approved pricing limits.”

 

Our Reporters

