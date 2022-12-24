News

Pneumonia: SCI tasks FG on completing medical oxygen plants in states

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Save the Children International (SCI) and some of its partners have commended the efforts of the Federal Government for establishing medical oxygen plants in each state and called for speedy completion of the project. The call is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day media round table organised by SCI Nigeria for media working groups from Jigawa and Lagos states, journalists from various media houses, as well as representatives from the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), the Federal Ministries of Health (FMoH), the Lagos and Jigawa states ministries of health and the civil society organisations (CSO).

The programme which held at the R&K Hotel in Kano State from December 19 to 20, reviewed the impacts, success stories, challenges and lessons learnt from SCI Nigeria intervention on pneumonia known as the INSPIRING (Integrated and Sustained Childhood Pneumonia and Infectious Disease Reduction in Nigeria) project, carried out at Kiyawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa State and Ikorodu LGA of Lagos State.

The INSPIRING project aims to curb pneumonia with a view to reduce infection and deaths from the ailment, is implemented in the two states with funding support provided by GlaxoSmith- Kline (GSK). While calling for the enlightenment tempo in raising awareness on pneumonia to be sustained by the media working groups, SCI and its partners also sought for health seeking behaviour towards reducing pneumonia, to be encouraged among mothers and care-givers. “Statistics should be made available to the media by government and health professionals to enhance their reportage of issues on pneumonia.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

