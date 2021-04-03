Back Page Columnist

Pochettino counts on Mbappe to shoot down stubborn Lille

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will welcome superstar Neymar to his starting lineup when they take on Lille in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash on Saturday but the Argentine coach will rely more on Kylian Mbappe to keep carrying his team’s burden. Neymar has seen his influence significantly reduced largely due to fitness reasons but Mbappe, in the absence of his Brazilian teammate, has been PSG’s go-to guy. He was at the centre of the resurgence of the Parisians; he greatly helped Pochettino navigate through a turbulent period characterized by bad results in the French Ligue 1.

His 30 goals in all competitions this term have been the reason PSG sailed back to the summit of Championat table and reached the quarterfinal of the Champions League. His exploit in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Barcelona where he scored two goals reinforced fans’ utmost faith in his supreme talent. At just 22 years, Mbappe did not let the growing speculation over his future impact his performance against Lyon, as the PSG forward netted a brace to chalk up a century of top-flight goals in a 4-2 victory for Pochettino’s team before the international break.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe became the youngest player to hit 100 Ligue 1 goals with his two strikes against Lyon – which also took him up to 20 for the current top-flight season – while Angel Di Maria and Danilo Pereira also got in on the act before Les Gones threatened a late comeback through Islam Slimani and Maxwell Cornet.

The Frenchman surely knows how to deal with Lille; he was the star man when PSG beat the Red Army 3-0 in the French Cup on March 17 where he scored two goals and he will be the striker they will fear most when the two sides clash in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes. Both sides have accumulated 63 points from 30 matches so far, but something has to give as Lille attempt to end PSG’s perennial reign of dominance in the French top flight.

But with Mbappe averaging one goal in 93 minutes for the defending champions, it will be hard to dethrone PSG. He’s been tipped as a top contender for the Ballon d’Or this term alongside Erling Halaand of Borrusia Dortmund and one of those who believe he will win many of the award is former Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko. “We know how fantastic he is,” Shevchenko said. “He has an exceptional future. He’s a boy who needs to win many Ballon d’Or awards because he deserves it.” Although his future at PSG is still shrouded in uncertainties, Mbappe is still on course to help the Parisians end the season in the highest possible way.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Celebrating the Armed Forces of Nigeria

Posted on Author Brig.-Gen. SK Usman

The date, January 15 of every year, is a significant day for Nigerians, especially serving military personnel, exservicemen and women, their families, and friends. It is also meaningful to families and friends of those gallant service personnel who paid the supreme price with their dear lives and those wounded in action.   These unique sets […]
Back Page Columnist

As the storm gathers: My advice for Yoruba leaders

Posted on Author Bola Bolawole

Last week Friday as I made my way home after a hectic day of burial arrangements for my mother-in-law, I ran into some “area boys” not far from my home at Agege.   Five of them rudely forced the driver to a halt. One stood right in front of the car to prevent any movement; […]

MIKE OZEKHOME san, ofr
Back Page Columnist

Democracy and autocracy –The missing link (6)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME SAN,,OFR

    INTRODUCTION   For the past two weeks, we have been x-raying the missing links between democracy and autocracy.   So far, we have dissected this form of government (autocracy) in a way and have shown its limitation vis-a-vis democracy. For instance, the people are helpless against an autocrat, who dominates them with power […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica