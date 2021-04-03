Pochettino counts on Mbappe to shoot down stubborn Lille

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will welcome superstar Neymar to his starting lineup when they take on Lille in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash on Saturday but the Argentine coach will rely more on Kylian Mbappe to keep carrying his team’s burden. Neymar has seen his influence significantly reduced largely due to fitness reasons but Mbappe, in the absence of his Brazilian teammate, has been PSG’s go-to guy. He was at the centre of the resurgence of the Parisians; he greatly helped Pochettino navigate through a turbulent period characterized by bad results in the French Ligue 1.

His 30 goals in all competitions this term have been the reason PSG sailed back to the summit of Championat table and reached the quarterfinal of the Champions League. His exploit in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Barcelona where he scored two goals reinforced fans’ utmost faith in his supreme talent. At just 22 years, Mbappe did not let the growing speculation over his future impact his performance against Lyon, as the PSG forward netted a brace to chalk up a century of top-flight goals in a 4-2 victory for Pochettino’s team before the international break.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe became the youngest player to hit 100 Ligue 1 goals with his two strikes against Lyon – which also took him up to 20 for the current top-flight season – while Angel Di Maria and Danilo Pereira also got in on the act before Les Gones threatened a late comeback through Islam Slimani and Maxwell Cornet.

The Frenchman surely knows how to deal with Lille; he was the star man when PSG beat the Red Army 3-0 in the French Cup on March 17 where he scored two goals and he will be the striker they will fear most when the two sides clash in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes. Both sides have accumulated 63 points from 30 matches so far, but something has to give as Lille attempt to end PSG’s perennial reign of dominance in the French top flight.

But with Mbappe averaging one goal in 93 minutes for the defending champions, it will be hard to dethrone PSG. He’s been tipped as a top contender for the Ballon d’Or this term alongside Erling Halaand of Borrusia Dortmund and one of those who believe he will win many of the award is former Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko. “We know how fantastic he is,” Shevchenko said. “He has an exceptional future. He’s a boy who needs to win many Ballon d’Or awards because he deserves it.” Although his future at PSG is still shrouded in uncertainties, Mbappe is still on course to help the Parisians end the season in the highest possible way.

