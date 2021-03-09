Sports

Pochettino: PSG’ll fight to win the Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino has promised that Paris Saint-Germain “will fight to the death” to win the Champions League.
PSG will seek to book their place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition when they host five-time winners Barcelona in their round of 16 second-leg clash in midweek.
The French champions reached the showpiece last season, only to suffer a narrow defeat to Bayern Munich, and Pochettino is determined to help the team go one step further in May.
Pochettino said during a pre-match interview with LFP: “Clearly, it is the ambition of the club that of the win. There are a lot of other teams who want to win it, it’s not that easy. We are aware of our responsibility, and we will fight to the death to achieve it.”

PSG were dealt a tricky draw in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League alongside Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.
The French champions only picked up three points from their first three fixtures, losing at home to United and away to Leipzig either side of a 2-0 win against Basaksehir, but recovered to finish top of Pool H.
PSG beat Leipzig 1-0 at home before earning an impressive 3-1 victory over the Red Devils at Old Trafford and thrashing Basaksehir 5-1, with a heavyweight knockout stage encounter against Barca serving as the reward for their effort

