Arts & Entertainments

Poco Lee raises the alarm over fake Twitter page

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on Poco Lee raises the alarm over fake Twitter page

Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee, has debunked report claiming he acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz. A Twitter user who appeared to be using the entertainer’s identity had announced that he recently bought the car. “I was bored yesterday so I decided to get myself a new baby,” the post reads. The now-deleted post was retweeted thousands of times on the microblogging platform, as congratulatory messages poured in for the entertainer.

But in a post via Instagram, Poco Lee said he currently doesn’t have a Twitter account. The dancer also disclosed that his previous Twitter account has since been suspended. He urged the public to disregard tweets from the page in order not to be scammed.

“My only Twitter account and it’s been on suspension for some weeks now. No let anybody scam you,” he wrote. Born Iweh Pascal Odinaka, Poco Lee started dancing at a young age. As a university student, he would perform at school functions and events. He has now established himself as a professional dancer in the entertainment industry. Beyond being a dancer, he also doubles as a singer. Last year, he featured in the hit song ‘Zazoo Zeh’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Pastor, presbyter drown after baptism ceremony

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A pastor and a presbyter have drowned after going to a reservoir in Brazil to carry out a baptism. Pastor Davi Santos, 40, and presbyter Samuel Sergio, 38, lost their lives at the Atibainha reservoir, in the south-eastern Brazilian municipality of Nazare Paulista, at around midday on October 28. According to local media, the group […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Kiddwaya, Erica part ways

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Kiddwaya, has revealed that he and his girlfriend, Erica Nlewedim, have broken up because of a quote from an interview he did. Kiddwaya and Erica, who met in the BBNaija House, continued dating even after the show. Due to their popularity, especially that of Erica, the relationship has faced intense […]
Arts & Entertainments

Asa set to thrill fans at Lagos concert

Posted on Author Our Reporters

International singer, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, is set to host her fans to a night of live music tagged ‘Asa Live in Lagos’. The concert is billed to hold on May 8 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The concert will see the soulful artiste perform her songs alongside a live […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica