Pogba is staying at United – Agent

Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent.

The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, reports the BBC.

His agent Mino Raiola said: “United will not accept any bid this summer.

“We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress.”

Raiola also told Sky Sports: “He is key player for Man Utd. They’ve an important project and he’s 100% included.”

Pogba, whose deal runs until next summer, made only eight appearances in all competitions before English football was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After recovering from his ankle injury, the World Cup winner played 14 games following the resumption and helped United reach the last four of the FA Cup and Europa League and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

