Pogba to leave Man United on free transfer

World Cup winner Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June, the club have confirmed. France midfielder Pogba, 29, cost United a then-world record £89million when he rejoined the club from Juventus in 2016. He made 27 appearances in an injury-hit final season in his second spell.

“It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments,” the club said. “So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill. “For a boy that joined the academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated.”

Pogba first joined United from French club Le Havre in 2009 as a 16-year-old and was part of the academy side that won the Youth Cup in 2011. He made just seven senior appearances before his contract expired in July 2012 and he left to join Juventus. Pogba won eight major honours in Turin, including four successive Serie A titles, before making a recordbreaking return to Old Trafford.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...