Sports

Pogba to make documentary about his life

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has signed a deal with Amazon Prime to produce a documentary on his life.
‘The Pogmentary’ will give a unique insight into the 28-year-old France international’s life on and off the football pitch.
The series will air in 2022, reports the BBC.
Amazon Studios’ head of European originals, Georgia Brown, said the company were “thrilled to be collaborating” with Pogba – “one of the most prominent talents of his time”.
“We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation,” she added.
“Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”
Amazon Prime has already produced documentaries on Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as in other sports.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man United jump to third with big Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester beat Spurs, Brighton rescue point against 10-man Sheff Utd Manchester United climbed to third in the Premier League with a remarkable victory over Leeds at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay scored twice inside the first three minutes, with Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof adding to the hosts’ lead. Liam Cooper pulled one back for Leeds […]
Sports

EPL: Hammers eye top-four finish after Wolves win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Batshuayi leveller denies Everton three points West Ham captain Mark Noble says the Hammers have nothing to lose in the race to secure Champions League football after victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers moved them into the Premier League’s top four. After racing into a three-goal lead during a brilliant opening 40 minutes, the Hammers held […]
Sports

I value life, hate to see people suffer – Kanu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles forward, Nwankwo Kanu, has said he decided to give relief package to people of his state, Imo State, because he values life and hates to see people suffer. Kanu recently donated palliatives to the people of Owerri as he continues his mission to assist his compatriots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Food items, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica