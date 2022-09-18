Pogba’s brother detained over ‘extortion plot’

Mathias Pogba has been detained and placed under formal investigation over an alleged plot to extort money from his brother, French international Paul.

Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Mathias Pogba’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, said his client is innocent.

He told French broadcaster BFMTV: “We are going to challenge this decision.”

Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted he was behind a video that appeared online last month promising “revelations” about the 29-year-old Juventus midfielder, reports the BBC.

French prosecutors opened a judicial investigation earlier this month after former Manchester United player Paul said he was the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang.

He filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on July 16 claiming he was the target of a 13m euro (£11.29m) blackmail plot.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Pogba moved to Juventus on a free transfer this summer after leaving Manchester United.

Mathias Pogba is also a professional footballer who has been capped by Guinea and played for clubs across Europe including Crewe, Wrexham, Crawley and Partick Thistle.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...